Tajani eyes 'comprehensive' talks with Wang

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani was set to hold "comprehensive" talks in Rome with China's head of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Li on Thursday during his visit to Rome.

"The talk will be comprehensive, Tajani told reporters at the foreign ministry.

Wang's visit to Italy is as part of a nine-day trip that also takes in France, Hungary, Germany and Russia and which comes amid heightened diplomatic friction between China and the US over spy balloons that each country has allegedly flown over the other's airspace.

Discussions with Wang of the multi-billion dollar MoU Italy signed with China in 2019 to improve connectivity between the two countries would be "premature", Tajani said.

"It's premature to talk about the new Silk Road, because there are currently other priorities and emergencies," Tajani stated.

Wang is expected to seek an extension until 2024 of the 2.5 billion euro Belt and Road Initiative MoU inked by Italy and China in March 2019, which Italy's rightwing premier Giorgia Meloni has called "a big mistake".

When Meloni's conservative coalition government took office in October, she said she doubted she would renew the BRI accord, citing Beijing's positions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China's minority Muslim Uyghur minority.

According to Meloni, priority should be given to the Global Gateway, the European Union scheme to invest up to 300 billion euros in infrastructure development around the world between 2021 and 2027.