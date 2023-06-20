Tajani: Forza Italia to get an interim leader 'this summer'

Italy's former premier Silvio Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party will have an interim leader "this summer" following his death from lukaemia last week, foreign minister and party coordinator Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"There will be an acting leader this summer," Tajani, who is also deputy premier, told reporters outside the Italian parliament in Rome.

Forza Italia's presidential committee is due to meet on Thursday to pick an acting leader, said Tajani, who is widely expected tipped to scoop the role. He has the support of the majority of party members, according to sources.

Forza Italia's 'regent' will have the task of leading the party to its national congress "which will be held in 2024", Tajani said.

"It's hard to say when, we're still in a delicate phase. Our leader Berlusconi passed away just recently, we need to organise our campaign for the European elections," Tajani stated.

Voters in the European Union will next year elect the 705-member European Parliament, which then votes for a new head of the European Commission - the EU executive - and to approve the full team of commissioners.