Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:20
Tajani - Forza Italia to 'work together to realise Berlusconi's dreams'

22 giugno 2023 | 10.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Elected representatives of former premier Silvio Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party must pull together to turn the late media mogul's dreams into reality, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"Today our parliamentary groups are meeting to keep all our elected representatives united, in the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate and in the European Parliament," Tajani told the private Canale 5 TV channel's Mattino Cinque News programme.

"We must all work together to transform Berlusconi's dreams, those that have not yet come true, into concrete action," Tajani underlined.

Following Berlusconi's death from lukaemia last week aged 86, Forza Italia's National Council will meet in mid-July to elect an interim Forza Italia president, said Tajani, who is a party co-founder and its current coordinator.

"The interim president will have full powers but their term will end with the National Congress," said Tajani, who is widely tipped to scoop the role.

The National Congress to elect a new Forza Italia president is likely to take place next year, Tajani stated.

"It takes a certain amount of time to organise, but it would be best to do so before the European elections," Tajani underlined.

