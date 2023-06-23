Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:06 Crimea, russi in coda per andare in vacanza al mare

12:40 Incidente Laurentina, 20enne alla guida del Suv non stava usando cellulare

12:29 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, vicina casa: "Madre non ha mai pianto"

12:25 Meloni: "Italia cresce, è la più affidabile dell'Eurozona"

12:21 Roma, accordo con Adidas: è ufficiale

12:15 Ucraina, morta a 37 anni scrittrice Victoria Amelina: ferita in raid su Kramatorsk

11:53 Cinema, 'Indiana Jones' domina il box office

11:51 Ascolti tv, vince la replica di 'Scomparsa' su Rai1

11:41 Ue, Tajani: "Impossibile qualsiasi accordo con Le Pen e Afd"

11:38 Cicconi al Palazzo Reale di Palermo con l'installazione site-specific che si trasforma al crepuscolo

11:33 Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi: biglietti a 5 euro

11:09 Michelle Causo, mercoledì i funerali della 17enne uccisa a Primavalle

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani hails 'growing' role of Italians abroad

23 giugno 2023 | 15.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text
Italian-American and former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has praised the increasingly vital role played in Italy's development by expatriates and their descendants, calling them "our ambassadors abroad".

"You are our ambassadors abroad, because every Italian represents us," Tajani said on Friday in closing remarks to the General Council of Italians Abroad.

"Italians living abroad is a topic that is especially dear to me. I am grateful to the 6.5 million members on the register," Tajani said Friday.

"Your contribution to the growth of our country has been decisive...your role is of growing importance," said Tajani.

The surnames of many famous individuals, from Pope Francis to former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as "great actors", reveal their Italian origins, Tajani noted.

Since becoming foreign minister in October last year, Tajani has sought to improve consular services for Italians resident abroad, he said.

"Consulates are our pillars abroad. We are looking to strengthen our network in Europe," Tajani went on.

The foreign ministry is also developing services such as electronic ID cards for Italians abroad to cut red tape and simplify their dealings with Italy's bureaucracy, Tajani stated.

A 'back to your roots' project within Italy's multi-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery plan aims to bring people of Italian origin to rediscover the places in Italy where their ancestors came from he said.

Many Italians, despite having lived abroad for over a generation, remain "Italian at heart" and want to strengthen ties with the place of their origins, Tajani said.

"We want Italians abroad to still feel Italian and that they can go and discover the small villages where their grandparents lived, and from which they left," Tajani explained.

The project is also a way to drive tourism to Italy's small towns and villages, Tajani added.

"I would like to ensure that the Italians who visit subsequently become 'ambassadors' to bring new tourists to our country," he underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italians abroad General Council of Italians Abroad
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza