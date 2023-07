Foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Monday paid tribute to Italy's paramilitary Carabinieri police force on the 209th anniversary of its founding.

"Long live the Carabinieri, who have served the state for 209 years, Tajani tweeted.

"Best wishes to the women and men in uniform. Thanks to the Carabinieri officers deployed at the foreign ministry, in our diplomatic representations abroad and with international missions," the tweet added.