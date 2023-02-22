Tajani hails victims of 'cowardly' DRC ambush

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has paid tribute to slain Italian envoy Luca Attanasio and his police bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci, who died in a "cowardly" ambush in Democratic Republic of the Congo on 22 February 2021, the ministry tweeted Wednesday with a videoed statement.

"Two years have gone by since the tragic death of Italy's young ambassador Luca Attanasio in the dramatic ambush on the convoy organised by the UN World Food Programme in the DRC," Tajani said in the video.

The attack by gunmen also cost the lives of Italian paramilitary Carabinieri police officer Vittorio Iacovacci and UN driver Mustafà Milambo, Tajani noted.

"In their memory we have and will continue to enrich major initiatives, drawing inspiration from Luca's ideas, as part of the economic diplomacy which I have given impetus to since this government's formation and which views the African Continent as a priority," Tajani said.

Foreign trade agency ICE together with Italy's network of embassies and consulates are rolling out the 'Attanasio' scheme aimed at giving more help to Italian businesses in sub-Saharan Africa, Tajani said.

The Italian government has also created scholarships for students from the African countries where Attanasio served and is working on project with a foundation that it set up with his widow, Tajani noted.

"Our goal is to attract ever-greater numbers of young, talented people to Italy help build lasting relationships with the new class of leaders and with our partner countries," said Tajani said.

A flight of steps at the foreign ministry has been named after Attanasio to honour the slain diplomat and a meeting room there has been given Iacovacci's name, while Italian and DRC authorities have decided to name re-name after Attanasio the street where the embassy is located, Tajani noted.