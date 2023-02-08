Tajani - no news of Italian missing in Turkey quake zone

Italy still has no information on a businessman who is the only citizen unaccounted for in quake-hit Turkey, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Wednesday - two days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region, killing over 9,000 people.

"We still have no new of Angelo Zen as of today because the city where he was staying (Kahramanmaras) has been destroyed...it's hard for rescuers to move around," Tajani told public broadcaster RAI's TG3 news bulletin.

The foreign ministry "is in constant contact with the family and is in contact with our civil protect department," Tajani said.

The minister urged "maximum discretion" in media coverage of the case, he said.

"Many" firemen are at work in the area in which Zen was at the time of Monday's quake, Tajani went on.

"We are waiting to see if he can be traced and are trying to find out where he is," Tajani added.

The foreign ministry's crisis unit is working "around the clock" to give updated information, also via maps of the earthquake and where Italians are located in the area.

"We ar continuing with our research and are also in contact with Turkey's civilian protection department," said Tajani.