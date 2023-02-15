Tajani, Rocca mull govt aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Italy's aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria last week were at the centre of talks Wednesday in Rome between Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and the Lazio region's governor, Francesco Rocca, Tajani tweeted.

"I met Lazio's new governor, Francesco Rocca, at the foreign ministry," read the tweet.

"It was an opportunity to wish him well in his new job and discuss the government's aid to Turkey and Syria, also given his previous role with the Italian Red Cross," the tweet went on.

Rocca took up his post as Lazio governor on Monday following the conservative coalition's victory in regional polls at the weekend. He previously served as Italian Red Cross president for ten years.

Italy has sent teams of rescuers from its civil protection agency, doctors, medical equipment and ambulances to aid victims of the magnitude 7.8 and 7.7 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria which have killed over 41,000 people, injured and affected millions and have left thousands missing.