Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 06:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani, Rocca mull govt aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

15 febbraio 2023 | 16.44
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria last week were at the centre of talks Wednesday in Rome between Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and the Lazio region's governor, Francesco Rocca, Tajani tweeted.

"I met Lazio's new governor, Francesco Rocca, at the foreign ministry," read the tweet.

"It was an opportunity to wish him well in his new job and discuss the government's aid to Turkey and Syria, also given his previous role with the Italian Red Cross," the tweet went on.

Rocca took up his post as Lazio governor on Monday following the conservative coalition's victory in regional polls at the weekend. He previously served as Italian Red Cross president for ten years.

Italy has sent teams of rescuers from its civil protection agency, doctors, medical equipment and ambulances to aid victims of the magnitude 7.8 and 7.7 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria which have killed over 41,000 people, injured and affected millions and have left thousands missing.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Turkey Syria aid Tajani Rocca talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza