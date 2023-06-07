Tajani sends prayers for Pope Francis ahead of abdominal surgery

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday tweeted prayers and good wishes for 86-year-old Pope Francis, who has been admitted to hospital for a hernia operation.

"We pray #Pope Francis will overcome this moment of suffering and hope he will soon return to his ministry," read the tweet.

Francis was due to undergo surgery on Wednesday at Rome's Catholic-run Gemelli hospital, which has a 10th floor reserved for popes.

The pontiff is expected to remain in hospital for "a number of days" after the operation and to be put under general anaesthesia for the surgery, the Vatican stated.

Al papal audiences have now been cancelled until 18 June as a "precautionary measure", said the Vatican's press office.