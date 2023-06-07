Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:31
17:12 Sanremo, Fiorello sarcastico: "Amadeus non è capace? Aspettiamo i successi di Morgan"

17:09 Salario minimo, dove esiste e come funziona in Europa e nel mondo

16:55 Superluna del Cervo, è la prima del 2023: dove vederla lunedì 3 luglio

16:42 II Guerra Mondiale: il risarcimento dei crimini di guerra nazisti domani al vaglio della Consulta

16:34 Incidente Cagliari, camion piomba su tavolini in zona pedonale: diversi feriti

16:22 Diritti tv Serie A, offerte non accettate

16:21 Dimissioni arbitro Serra, Rocchi: "Non dovute a lite con Mourinho"

16:10 Treno deragliato a Lodi, due operai condannati a 3 anni

15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

15:36 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai, lettera di dimissioni

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

15:28 Saldi estivi 2023, calendario regione per regione e nuove regole

Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani sends prayers for Pope Francis ahead of abdominal surgery

07 giugno 2023 | 18.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday tweeted prayers and good wishes for 86-year-old Pope Francis, who has been admitted to hospital for a hernia operation.

"We pray #Pope Francis will overcome this moment of suffering and hope he will soon return to his ministry," read the tweet.

Francis was due to undergo surgery on Wednesday at Rome's Catholic-run Gemelli hospital, which has a 10th floor reserved for popes.

The pontiff is expected to remain in hospital for "a number of days" after the operation and to be put under general anaesthesia for the surgery, the Vatican stated.

Al papal audiences have now been cancelled until 18 June as a "precautionary measure", said the Vatican's press office.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Pope Francis prayers surgery
