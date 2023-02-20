Tajani to address UN General Assembly in New York on Ukraine

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani will speak at a special emergency session on Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this week that will vote on a peace resolution tabled by the war-ravaged country, the foreign ministry said Monday in a statement.

Tajani will arrive in New York on Tuesday, when he will meet representatives of the Italian and Italian-American community at the headquarters of the Consulate General in a move aimed at acknowledging the role they play in cementing bilateral ties and promoting quality Italian goods, said the statement.

On Wednesday, Tajani will meet with NYSE Vice President John Tuttle at the headquarters of the New York Stock Exchange and later with Gruppo Exponenti Italiani, a platform that brings together leading exponents of the Italian business and finance world in New York, the statement said.

Tajani's talks at the NYSE will highlight the Italian Government's various initiatives in the field of economic diplomacy and business support, with a particular focus on reciprocal foreign direct investments and trade, the statement noted.

The minister will later on Wednesday attend a meeting at Casa Italiana Zerilli – Marimò, headquarters of the Italian Studies Department of New York University, where he will give a speech seeking to promote Italy and its education system to foreign students.

On Thursday, Tajani will address the UN General Assembly's special emergency session. Several bilateral meetings are also slated for Tajani at the UN, including ones with its secretary-general Antonio Guterres and with General Assembly president Csaba Korosi, according to the statement.

On Friday, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, Tajani will take part in a special meeting in virtual format of the OSCE Permanent Council, before he participates in a Security Council debate on Ukraine.

At his final appointment in New York before heading back to Rome, Tajani will return to the Consulate to present the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is taking place in Rome in the autumn.