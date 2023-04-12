Tajani to open growth diplomacy event in Rome

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani is set to open an event at the foreign ministry on Wednesday that aims to showcase growth diplomacy to Italian companies and convince them that Rome's successful bid to host the Expo 2030 world trade fair would benefit the entire economy.

Over 200 representatives from Italian companies, trade associations and internationalisation agencies will attend the 'Growth diplomacy: initiatives, projects and synergies with Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030' event, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri, and the president of the Rome Expo 2030 Promoting Committee, Giampiero Massolo, will also attend the event, the statement said.

“Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030 is a piece in the mosaic of the new diplomacy for growth," said Tajani ahead of Wednesday's event.

"Drawing on the contribution of all the components of the national economy, it aims to promote Italian excellence, knowledge and values in the world," Tajani underlined.

Besides Italy, three other countries have entered the race to hold World Expo 2030: the Republic of Korea (Busan), Ukraine (Odesa) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh). according to the Bureau International des Expositions.