Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:36 Mo, raid israeliani nella Striscia di Gaza: 12 morti

07:26 Ucraina, Kiev sotto attacco. Mosca celebra la Giornata della Vittoria

00:04 Riforme, Meloni incontra opposizioni ma avverte: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani to open growth diplomacy event in Rome

12 aprile 2023 | 14.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani is set to open an event at the foreign ministry on Wednesday that aims to showcase growth diplomacy to Italian companies and convince them that Rome's successful bid to host the Expo 2030 world trade fair would benefit the entire economy.

Over 200 representatives from Italian companies, trade associations and internationalisation agencies will attend the 'Growth diplomacy: initiatives, projects and synergies with Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030' event, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri, and the president of the Rome Expo 2030 Promoting Committee, Giampiero Massolo, will also attend the event, the statement said.

“Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030 is a piece in the mosaic of the new diplomacy for growth," said Tajani ahead of Wednesday's event.

"Drawing on the contribution of all the components of the national economy, it aims to promote Italian excellence, knowledge and values in the world," Tajani underlined.

Besides Italy, three other countries have entered the race to hold World Expo 2030: the Republic of Korea (Busan), Ukraine (Odesa) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh). according to the Bureau International des Expositions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani growth diplomacy Rome Expo 2030 candidacy
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza