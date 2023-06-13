Tajani urges pragmatism over stabilising Tunisia

Italy backs a cautious, "step by step" approach towards crisis-hit Tunisia which - like Libya - is key to the Mediterranean region's stability, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"We want good solutions for Tunisia and an agreement," Tajani told told US counterpart Antony Blinken during a visit to Washington

Tajani was referring to a stalled 1.9 billion dollar International Monetary Fund loan to prevent Tunisia's financial collapse but which is tied to a reform programme.

"However, we must be pragmatic. We must work step by step for Tunisia's stability, for reforms. Because like Libya, its stability is crucial for the Mediterranean region," Tajani continued.

Tunisia's stability is also vital to the fight against migration to Europe, Tajani underlined.