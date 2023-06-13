Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

15:36 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

15:28 Saldi estivi 2023, calendario regione per regione e nuove regole

15:24 Ucraina, drone Russia fa esplodere palazzo - Video

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani urges pragmatism over stabilising Tunisia

12 giugno 2023 | 19.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy backs a cautious, "step by step" approach towards crisis-hit Tunisia which - like Libya - is key to the Mediterranean region's stability, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"We want good solutions for Tunisia and an agreement," Tajani told told US counterpart Antony Blinken during a visit to Washington

Tajani was referring to a stalled 1.9 billion dollar International Monetary Fund loan to prevent Tunisia's financial collapse but which is tied to a reform programme.

"However, we must be pragmatic. We must work step by step for Tunisia's stability, for reforms. Because like Libya, its stability is crucial for the Mediterranean region," Tajani continued.

Tunisia's stability is also vital to the fight against migration to Europe, Tajani underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Tunisia Blinken talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza