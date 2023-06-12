Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:59
'Talent Beyond Boundaries' Triumphs with Prestigious Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy 2023 for connecting skilled refugees to jobs worldwide

12 giugno 2023 | 13.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHARJAH, UAE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, has announced the honoring of the nonprofit international organization Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) as the winner of the 7th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA 2023). This recognition comes as a tribute to the organization's innovative efforts aimed at improving the lives of thousands of refugees and individuals in need worldwide. TBB is the world's first and only organization that works on connecting refugees and individuals in need with international job opportunities, enabling them to resume their professional lives, rebuild their future, and achieve self-sufficiency by opening skilled migration pathways.

The seventh edition of the AED 500,000 SIARA award selected TBB from 423 candidates representing 41 countries. This recognition highlights the organization's innovative approach in addressing gaps in global refugee humanitarian efforts. TBB has impacted governments in various countries, inspiring them to revise and enhance migration programs and visa services. Due to TBB's efforts, hosting countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK launched initiatives such as the 'Hiring Displaced Talents' program, allowing refugees to utilize their abilities, skills, qualifications, and work experiences in official job opportunities.

The organization is renowned for being the first nonprofit to initiate an International Job Fair exclusively for skilled refugees and displaced individuals, to connect and pair individuals with prominent international companies and employers who are in need of their skills and expertise.

The organization has provided services to over 6,000 refugees. Upon job acquisition completion, it facilitates immigration and relocation to the new workplace. It ensures basic necessities, legal guarantees, documentation, social integration support, and other services. The organization has increased refugees' annual income by over 750%. It established a digital platform verifying professional qualifications of 65,000 refugees worldwide.

TBB dedicated its efforts to make change and transform the concept of refugee support from waiting for assistance from donors to empowering refugees and enabling them to change their lives with their talents and skills through work. The non-profit's strategy came in response to reports which indicate that 12.7 million of the world's refugees are of working age, and amongst them millions are skilled.

Contact :

Abeer Al Mouaqqet00971555813388

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098797/Big_Heart_Foundation_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098798/Big_Heart_Foundation_2.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talent-beyond-boundaries-triumphs-with-prestigious-sharjah-international-award-for-refugee-advocacy-2023-for-connecting-skilled-refugees-to-jobs-worldwide-301848115.html

