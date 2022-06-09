Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 11:02
comunicato stampa

TALENT, TECH, AND TRADE REVEALED AS THE KEY DRIVERS FOR MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, NEW RESEARCH FROM EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND SHOWS

09 giugno 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new M&A report launched today by global law firm Eversheds Sutherland – Putting the pieces into place: The next drivers of strategic M&A – 70% of global business leaders view the "triarchy" of talent, technology, and trade as core to their future M&A business strategy.

The global Eversheds Sutherland study is based on opinion research conducted in early 2022 amongst 1,200 business leaders and across 16 markets around the world. Respondants from a wide range of sectors provided both a detailed and expansive global view. In April 2022, a supplementary piece of research amongst 75 business leaders provided insight into how the ongoing invasion of Ukraine is impacting M&A activity. 

Eric Knai, Partner and Head of International M&A at Eversheds Sutherland, says: "We are delighted to launch our report Putting the pieces into place: The next drivers of strategic M&A to the market. After a turbulent few years in the wider business landscape, and the conflict in Ukraine, the rapidly changing economy has prompted leaders to reflect on how to best position their organizations for the future. Our research revealed that the majority of business leaders see talent, technology and trade as the main factors impacting the M&A landscape." 

Robert Copps, Partner and head of US M&A at Eversheds Sutherland, says: "A number of factors are impacting the M&A landscape, including the invasion of Ukraine, inflation and rising energy prices, rising interest rates, stock market turbulence and the ongoing effects of the global pandemic.   Notwithstanding these challenges, the study shows that organizations continue to face the same urgent strategic gaps that need to be bridged in order to grow and that they will continue to seek to bridge those gaps through M&A."

About Eversheds Sutherland

As a global top 10 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal services to a global client base ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to the largest multinationals, acting for 61 of the FTSE 100, 70 of the Fortune 100 and 128 of the Fortune 200.

With more than 3,000 lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland operates in more than 70 offices in over 30 jurisdictions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. In addition, a network of more than 200 related law firms, including formalized alliances in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, provide support around the globe.

www.eversheds-sutherland.com

in Evidenza