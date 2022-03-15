Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:27 Covid oggi Lombardia, 9.540 contagi e 14 morti. A Milano 1.483 casi

18:18 Renzi e abolizione Green Pass, cosa dicono Burioni e Cartabellotta

18:17 Russia, giornalista Ovsyannikova multata per video contro guerra

18:14 Quarta dose vaccino, W. Post: "Pfizer verso richiesta ok in Usa"

18:11 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden atteso a Consiglio Europeo settimana prossima

17:49 Altroconsumo, cala 2,7 punti capacità consumatori di affrontare spese quotidiane

17:40 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.206 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 15 marzo

17:39 Covid oggi Italia, 85.288 contagi e 180 morti: bollettino 15 marzo

17:38 Decalogo Altroconsumo, 10 modi per proteggere portafoglio da rincari

17:34 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, drone distrugge tank - Video

17:31 Caro-energia, Draghi accelera sul taglia-prezzi

17:17 Covid e varianti, Fauci: "Si va verso vaccino universale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Talogy revealed as new identity for PSI Talent Management and all of its acquisitions

15 marzo 2022 | 13.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Unifying 600 experts from 17 organizations in over 20 countries, Talogy helps 10,000+ organizations worldwide reveal the best talent through the powerful combination of psychology and technology.

GLENDALE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the secret to hiring and developing the right talent? It is found in the powerful combination of psychology and technology.

By unifying psychology and technology and leveraging more than 75 years of experience identifying and nurturing the best talent, Talogy enables its clients to make better people decisions. This applies throughout the employee lifecycle — whether an organization's goals are to select the best talent, develop their people in better ways, or improve their organizational culture.

Peter Celeste, Global President at Talogy says, "We've grown rapidly both organically and through acquisition, bringing together the best minds, skills, and technology in talent management to extend our global footprint and scale our capabilities. Our experts are excited to work with clients designing valid, defensible, and engaging talent solutions – truly disrupting the talent industry."

Luiza Cortezian, Talogy's Vice President of Marketing adds, "At Talogy, we harness the power of psychology coupled with technology to help organizations achieve their talent goals. In our name, we wanted something authentic, memorable, and meaningful, that gives insight into who we are and how we solve talent challenges.

"The definition of 'ology' is 'the science or study of.' It's the common denominator between psychology and technology. Talent is our field of expertise. Talent plus psychology plus technology equals Talogy. Our new brand identity works well in representing our innovative culture and global capabilities."

Talogy is the new home for PSI Talent Management, Cubiks, Caliper, JCA Global, Performance Assessment Network, Select International, EB Jacobs, IPAT, Ottmann, Human Scope, Performance Based Selection, a&dc, Innovative HR Solutions, OPRA, Human Systems Technology (HST), Propel, and Solvably.

About Talogy We are Talogy. The talent management experts. We craft solutions that screen, select, develop, and engage talent worldwide. By uniting the leading psychologists, data scientists, developers, and HR consultants we bring the power of psychology and technology together so you can make the best data-driven people decisions. With more than 30 million assessments delivered each year in more than 50 languages, we help clients discover organizational brilliance. Talogy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727124/Talogy_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
PSI talent Management best talent through Partito Socialista Italiano talent show
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Papa Francesco invitato a Kiev dal sindaco
News to go
Champions League, ottavi: le gare di ritorno di oggi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ok Ue a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Bonus musica 2022, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Trento, smantellata banda traffico droga: 53 arresti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kiev ancora bombardata
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le pesanti ripercussioni sul turismo in Sardegna
Guerra Ucraina, irruzione in tg Russia: "No alla guerra" - Video
News to go
Benzina e diesel, prezzo scende dopo oltre 3 mesi
News to go
Autotrasporto, oggi incontro associazioni categoria-Bellanova
News to go
Pirlo nella Hall of Fame del calcio azzurro
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza