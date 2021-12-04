Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 04 Dicembre 2021
Taoyuan Forest International Tourism Resort of China: An Open Invitation to All

04 dicembre 2021 | 05.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoyuan Forest International Tourism Resort was launched at the 2021 China Cultural and Tourist Industries Summit in Beijing on November 30, 2021. The Resort, which integrates the natural beauty and authentic culture of China's Yangtze River Delta, warmly welcomes all guests from home and abroad to visit and embrace a whole new experience of wonderful, regionally inspired vacation.

Located in the heart of the "golden triangle" formed by Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou, Taoyuan Forest International Tourism Resort is only 700 meters away from the famous Chinese water town Wuzhen, and very close to beautiful heritage towns of Tongluo and Nanxun. Like a secluded wonderland, it offers incredible environmental access that will connect you with nature, which is rare around the Yangtze River Delta. Across its 13km² area, it has 11.5 kilometers of Grand Canal of China running through, more than 200 natural rivers, around 88 small islands, 90% forest cover and mineral hot springs.

Setting out to be a world-class vacation and tourism destination with international vision, Taoyuan Forest International Tourism Resort puts on its map one core (conference center), three horizontal and three vertical sections of waterways, five axes and seven corridors of special features, nine recreational centers, ten enclosed transportation systems and twelve theme zones. With many exciting attractions around its lovely islands and clear water, top-notch amenities and well-designed packages of natural and cultural tours, the Resort is an ideal, dreamlike place to get away and rejuvenate in all seasons, offering all types of guests of all ages a full range of high-quality choices including forest vacation, sightseeing, hot spring spa, study trips, nature-centric holiday, cultural and art tours, MICE, entertainment, themed hotel, farm experience, sports, adventure, and water parks.

The Summit also featured the inauguration of a branding plan of the Taoyuan Alliance of Guesthouses, which aims to harness the strengths of six top-level Chinese guesthouse and hostel brands, namely Blossom Hill, CIPO Hillside Village, Lost Villa, Jinglulanshan, Cloud Retreat and Solo Wandering for shared growth and better business opportunities. Taoyuan Declaration, jointly published by all Alliance members at the launch, was the first of its kind in China and served as a blueprint for building China's top boutique guesthouse brand cluster.

Mr. Sun Bo, Regional Manager of Sunac China Shanghai Group Suzhou Company, the Resort's developer, extended an open invitation on behalf of the Taoyuan Forest International Tourism Resort to visitors across the world. As an extraordinary retreat of forest, islands and water parks, the Resort would make sure guests have world-class experience of nature, culture and hospitality.

