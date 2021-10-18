Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:22 Covid, è morto Colin Powell: aveva 84 anni

14:01 Covid, anestesisti: "Non vaccinati allarmano"

13:54 Asi, si è svolta nel week-end a Siena la 'staffetta della vita'

13:44 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:42 Covid oggi Toscana, 145 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 18 ottobre

13:34 Covid, Crisanti: "Chi ha paura del vaccino metta mascherina Ffp2"

13:32 Green pass Italia, farmacie: "Caos tamponi atteso, via è vaccino"

13:26 All Blacks in lutto, è morto Sean Wainui: aveva 25 anni

13:03 Covid, Mattarella: "Contrastare deriva antiscientifica, violenza crea tristezza"

13:01 Covid oggi Basilicata, 4 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 18 ottobre

12:53 Morto a 77 anni Angelo Licheri, tentò di salvare Alfredino

12:37 Green pass, Di Battista su scontri Trieste: "Lavoratori trattati come criminali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tasmania's Lark Distilling Co. to Acquire Pontville Distillery and Estate

18 ottobre 2021 | 10.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOBART, Australia, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Distilling Co. Limited (ASX: LRK) ('Lark' or 'the Company'), Australia's leading distiller of single malt whisky, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of Kernke Family Shene Estate Pty Ltd, the owner of the Pontville Distillery and Estate ('theAcquisition'), the construction of a new 1 million litre distillery on the acquired land and the acceleration of Lark's export strategy.

The total consideration for the Acquisition is $40 million comprised of $38.5 million in cash and $1.5 million in Lark shares [1] to be issued to the vendors. In order to fund the Acquisition, Lark is undertaking an equity raising of approximately $53 million comprised of a fully underwritten unconditional placement of $46.5 million ('Institutional Placement') and a non-underwritten conditional placement of $6.4m ('Conditional Placement', together the 'Placement'). A total of 10.6 million new fully paid shares are expected to be issued, representing approximately 16.8% of issued capital.

Directors of the Company are highly supportive of the Acquisition and intend to subscribe for $6.4m worth of shares via the Conditional Placement, subject to shareholder approval being obtained at Lark's annual general meeting.

The iconic estate and distillery are located 30 minutes north of Hobart at Pontville and includes 40 acres of land and buildings, a 130,000 litre distillery, a cellar door, eight bond stores, a working cooperage and the historic stables and homestead.

Pontville will be Lark's third working distillery in Tasmania, alongside its Cambridge and Bothwell sites and will contribute to the inhouse production of 576,000 litres of Lark whisky each year. Lark at Pontville will commence distilling from February 2022 with its cellar door open to the public from this date. All whisky distilling, product innovation and development will continue to be led by Lark's Master Distiller Chris Thomson and his team. 

In addition, Lark has commenced planning for the construction of a new 1 million litre greenfield distillery on the Pontville site, expected to be commissioned in 2023. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662246/Bill_Lark_and_Chris_Thomson_Pontville.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza into a binding agreement Tasmania's Lark Distilling Co. acquired land binding
Vedi anche
News to go
No Green pass, sgombero al porto di Trieste
News to go
Covid, record di contagi nel Regno Unito
News to go
Serie A, fuga a due dopo l'ottava giornata
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Natale 2021, rincari in arrivo
News to go
Vino, export a gonfie vele: +15% nei primi sette mesi
News to go
Green pass scaricati in Italia, superata quota 100 milioni
News to go
Deputato inglese ucciso, omicidio è stato pianificato
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2021, l'affluenza alle 12
Festa Roma, Depp e il siparietto con i bimbi di 'Puffins' - Video
News to go
Ballottaggi 2021, si vota in 65 comuni: attesa per Roma, Torino e Trieste
News to go
Covid, bollettino 16 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza