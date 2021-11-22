Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:23
comunicato stampa

TAT Launches A New Website to Welcome and Support the Fully Vaccinated Visitors

22 novembre 2021 | 09.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGKOK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a website www.thailandreopening.com to help tourists navigate through the latest entry measures and requirements after the country reopening. Thailand has reopened to fully vaccinated international visitors from around the world to be quarantine-free via two specially-designed entry schemes: TEST & GO Exemption from Quarantine and Living in the "Blue Zone" (17 Sandbox destinations) since November 1, 2021. Partially or unvaccinated travellers are also much welcomed to our country via the Happy Quarantine requirements.

The website will act as a hub for all related information; such as, entry guidelines, required documentation, and accommodation. The website will also features the latest news and updates on the tourism industry, as well as the Thailand update series to give you a glimpse of what is waiting for you in Thailand.

The website has three major sections providing the important and useful information for the foreign visitors.

Test and Go: Fully vaccinated foreign visitors from 63 countries and territories can now enter Thailand with no quarantine requirements. They are required to spend their first night at a Standard of Health and Safety Administration Plus (SHA+) or Alternative Quarantine (AQ) accommodation, while waiting for their COVID-19 test result. After receiving a negative COVID-19 test, travellers are then free to travel anywhere in Thailand. The list of the approved countries and territories will be expanded later to cover the entire world from 1 January, 2022.

For more info: https://www.thailandreopening.com/details/440 

Living in the Blue Zone: Thailand has extended the 'Sandbox scheme' and reopened 17 more designated destinations or known as the "Blue Zone" to welcome fully vaccinated international visitors who are qualify to enter under the Test & Go scheme.

For more info: https://www.thailandreopening.com/details/441

Happy Quarantine: Travellers who do not fit into the previously mentioned schemes will have to undergo the quarantine measures set by the Thai Ministry of Public Health.

For more info: https://www.thailandreopening.com/details/442

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693773/thailand_reopening_website_2565_02.jpg

