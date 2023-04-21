Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 13:35
comunicato stampa

Tata Communications announces 3C Sustainability strategy; Commits to Net Zero by 2035

21 aprile 2023
LETTURA: 4 minuti

MUMBAI, India, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces its commitment to be Net Zero by 2035 across its global operations. On this Earth Day 2023, Tata Communications aims to 'Invest in our Planet' in its drive to accelerate and make a stronger sustainability promise for the Earth.

As part of this, the Company outlines the 3Cs for environment protection and empowering enterprises through:-

"Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy and we are committed to creating a more sustainable future for our ecosystem," said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications. "Our Net Zero goal reflects our responsibility to innovate, integrate and empower with inclusive and sustainable solutions. We believe

technology is a key enabler of global growth, at the same time, catalysing societal evolution and climate action."

Leading with trust and leveraging its digital capabilities, Tata Communications is on a mission to help create sustainable solutions, scalable impact and secure ecosystems. Its Sustainability strategy has been inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Tata Group Sustainability Strategy, with the intent to create shared value for all. 

Tata Communications environmental roadmap and more information about the Company's Environment Sustainable Governance (ESG) achievements are available here.

* Carbon neutral is with respect to Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Scope 1 emissions refer to direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Example includes emissions from Diesel Generator sets. Scope 2 emissions refer to indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, i.e., grid electricity.

** Net Zero is with respect to Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3. Scope 1 and Scope 2 are outlined above. Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain. Example includes GHG emissions occurring in supply chain, through business travel, etc.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports. 

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-communications-announces-3c-sustainability-strategy-commits-to-net-zero-by-2035-301803962.html

in Evidenza