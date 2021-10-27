Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:04 Fedez e Ferragni, figlia Vittoria sta meglio: "Fate attenzione a virus neonati"

10:53 Ddl Zan oggi al Senato, voto su tagliola: le news

10:46 Covid oggi Toscana, 302 contagi: bollettino 27 ottobre

10:38 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "Obiettivo è arrivare a 90% prime dosi"

10:30 Australian Open 2022, Djokovic può giocare anche senza vaccino covid

10:29 Colombo (European Leagues), 'manifesto con Fifpro per rappresentatività e governance condivisa'

10:25 Vaccino Covid e scuola, nemmeno una dose per 1,2 milioni over 12

10:16 Aborto, nuovo appello Papa: "Difendere vita da concepimento a morte"

09:57 Maltempo Sicilia, a Catania allerta arancione: oggi riunione con Curcio

09:28 Terza dose vaccino Covid, cosa dicono Costa e Sileri

09:12 Pensioni, Renzi sta con Draghi. Calenda risponde a Bombardieri

09:03 Terza dose vaccino, Rasi: "No a inutili psicosi, prima gli over 60"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tatu City wins fDi Free Zones of the Year awards in Africa

27 ottobre 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TATU CITY, Kenya, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatu City, the first operational Special Economic Zone in Kenya, has been recognised by fDi Intelligence's Free Zones Awards 2021. The 5,000-acre, rapidly growing new city on Nairobi's doorstep won in the category of Large Tenants and received an honourable mention for its workforce training for the local community.

fDi Intelligence, a Financial Times service, assembled six independent judges to assess "the best free zones in the world," according to Alex Irwin-Hunt, Global Markets Editor, fDi Intelligence.

Currently at Tatu City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), more than 60 local, regional and multi-national businesses have opened or started development. These include industry leaders such as Dormans, Cooper K-Brands, KWAL (Distell), Cold Solutions, Friendship Group, Chandaria Industries, Kim-Fay, Davis & Shirtliff, Copia, FFS, Twiga Foods and Stecol, among others.

Residential developments at Tatu City include Unity Homes, Lifestyle Heights and Kijani Ridge. More than 5,000 homes are completed or under construction and Crawford International and Nova Pioneer schools educate more than 3,000 students daily.

Current development at Tatu City SEZ is valued at more than USD 1.2 billion. Tatu City is owned and developed by Rendeavour, the largest new city builder in Africa, whose shareholders are from the United States, New Zealand, Norway and United Kingdom. Rendeavour is building seven cities in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In Nigeria, more than 40 companies have established at Alaro City since Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government launched the project just over two years ago. In Lubumbashi, DRC, Rendeavour's Kiswishi development is the country's first private SEZ.

In Kenya, Tatu City SEZ was also recognised for its pioneering work with the local community at the new city development. Rendeavour and Tatu City have provided free skills training to over 1,000 members of the local community and serve 1,400 meals to local primary schools each day.

"This is really an example of how free zones are much more than just investment destinations," said Irwin-Hunt of fDi. "Free zones are not only centres of production and economic activity. They also play an important role in local communities."

Contact: info@rendeavour.com+254 20 513 1000

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671342/Tatu_City_Special_Economic_Zone.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671341/fDi_Award.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tatu City wins fDi Free Zones of the Year awards local community Kenya first operational Special Economic Zone in Kenya
Vedi anche
News to go
Ecobonus auto, al via le domande
News to go
Ex Embraco, venerdì nuovo presidio a Torino
Ballando con le Stelle, Milly Carlucci interviene sul 'caso Mietta' - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "No a teorie antiscientifiche di pochi"
News to go
Nubifragi in Calabria e Sicilia, morto un uomo travolto dall'acqua
News to go
Terza dose, Sileri: "Da gennaio immagino per tutti"
News to go
'E' stata la mano di Dio' di Sorrentino candidato agli Oscar
News to go
Energia, Ue: "Rinnovabili battono fossili per la prima volta"
News to go
Arcivescovo di Napoli a preti no vax: "Tampone prima di svolgere servizio"
News to go
Scuola, parte la protesta dei presidi
News to go
Draghi: "A voi giovani spetta il compito di trasformare l'Italia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza