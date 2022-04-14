Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 13:41
comunicato stampa

TauRx's late-stage clinical trial reaches new milestone

14 aprile 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Significant milestone in the only late-stage clinical trial targeting tau pathology of Alzheimer's

- TauRx on track to announce top line results in May

- Trial aims to confirm efficacy of first tau-based treatment for Alzheimer's

ABERDEEN, Scotland and SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a global leader in tau-based Alzheimer's Disease (AD) research, has announced that the last patient has completed treatment in the blinded phase of their late-stage clinical trial, Lucidity (NCT03446001).

This milestone means TauRx will now progress to the data cleaning and analysis phase which enables the company to determine topline results on the safety and efficacy of Hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM). The topline results are due to be announced in May.

Professor Claude Wischik, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, said: "AD is a leading cause of death in the UK and one of the world's greatest unmet medical needs. At TauRx, we've focused our efforts over the last few decades to developing an effective treatment for this devastating disease based on targeting the tau pathology which is the main driver of clinical dementia.

"This milestone takes us one step closer to announcing the topline results of our potentially ground-breaking Lucidity study. We're extremely grateful to all who are progressing the trial; the study coordinators and investigators, and most importantly the patients who volunteered to take part."

According to AD International, around 50 million people are affected by dementia worldwide, and in 2050 this will rise to 152 million – with AD being the most common form.

Lucidity is the only late-stage clinical trial specifically targeting the tau pathology of AD. Aggregation of abnormal tau is a hallmark of AD. Tau aggregation and the formation of tau tangles disrupt neuronal function, a process that begins years before dementia symptoms are seen. Tau pathology correlates strongly with AD severity and the clinical decline commonly seen in patients.

ABOUTTauRx's mission is to discover, develop and commercialise innovative products for the diagnosis, treatment and cure of neurodegenerative diseases caused through protein aggregation. The company's drug research targets the misfolding and formation of tau aggregates that form inside nerve cells in the brain, playing a role in the disease pathology of Alzheimer's and other dementias. Headquarters are in Singapore and primary research facilities and operations are in Aberdeen.

https://taurx.com/ https://www.luciditytrial.com/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
