Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:27 Covid Italia, Silvestri: "Virus si sta 'raffreddorizzando' ma solo per vaccinati"

08:16 Quarantena covid, verso nuove regole: le ipotesi

07:37 Usa, sparatoria in Colorado: 4 morti e 3 feriti

07:15 Contanti 2022, limite prelievo: nuove regole da 1 gennaio

00:01 Covid, contagi record a New York: Apple chiude gli store

00:00 Variante Omicron, casi nel mondo e nuove misure anti contagi

00:00 Quarantena covid, contatto positivo e terza dose: domani Cts

23:31 Quarantena covid, isolamento ridotto per positivi asintomatici: svolta Usa

21:25 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente: centrati nove 5

21:15 Quarantena covid ridotta per chi ha terza dose, governo convoca Cts

21:03 Omicidio Monterotondo, ucciso a coltellate: c'è un fermo

20:55 Variante Omicron, Francia teme "250mila casi al giorno a gennaio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TBSI developed a multi-dimensional intuitive human-machine interface for smart gloves based on triboelectric nanogenerator sensors

27 dicembre 2021 | 19.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongyan Fu's group and Wenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua University Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of novel HMI. They proposed a simple structured sensitive bending angle triboelectric nanogenerator (BA-TENG) and designed an intelligent HMI system from flexible devices to real-time wireless communication modules and graphical interfaces. The bending angle sensor is capable of detecting multidimensional information in hand gestures, including finger bending angles, bending speed, and bending time. The teams' results were recently published as "Triboelectric Bending Sensor based Smart Glove towards Intuitive Multi-Dimensional Human-Machine Interfaces" in the leading international journal Nano Energy. Their paper was featured on the front cover of the journal, selected among the 160 articles received for the issue (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nanoen.2021.106330).

The development in the field of the human-computer interface has put higher demands on humanized and immersive human-machine interfaces (HMIs). New HMIs require not only simple and efficient design but also intuitive operation. In this paper, the multi-dimensional signal extraction of hand gestures is realized by the flexible sensor and the signal processing system. On this basis, different dimensions of HMI are realized, including smart home (lighting control, for example), robotic control, and a virtual keyboard that enables user recognition (its recognition accuracy rate can reach up to 93.1%). The unique trans-impedance amplifier-based signal conditioning circuit eliminates most of the crosstalk and noise in the real-time transmission of multi-channel signals, enhancing the robustness of the system. This research work provides new ideas for developing multidimensional HMI, which has unlimited potential for future HMI applications, including the Internet of things, assistive technology, and intelligent recognition systems.

About:

Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (TBSI) is jointly established by Tsinghua University and University of California, Berkeley under the support of the Shenzhen Municipal Government. Especially, Data Science and Information Technology, full-English program, has dual degree for master program. Upon completion of degree requirements of TBSI and UC Berkeley, students may obtain a dual degree: Master of Science Degree at Tsinghua University and Master of Engineering at University of California, Berkeley.

How to Apply?

http://gradadmission.tsinghua.edu.cn/

For more information, please refer to:

https://www.sigs.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/2021/1006/c1402a29709/page.htm

Contact:Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute  Tel: 86-755-86564625Email:  tbsi@tbsi.tsinghua.edu.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716047/TBSI_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716046/TBSI_2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza bending bending speed interfaccia Triboelectric bending Sensor
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 27 dicembre
News to go
Covid, firmato decreto da 100 mln per mense e ristorazione
News to go
Afghanistan, alle donne vietato viaggiare da sole
News to go
Quarantena covid, ipotesi nuove regole: come funziona oggi
News to go
Naufragio Costa Concordia, passeggero sarà risarcito
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, Figliuolo: "Dal 10 gennaio booster a 4 mesi"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido, domanda entro 2021
News to go
Marea nera a Mauritius, condannato a 20 mesi capitano della nave
News to go
Variante Omicron, 7000 voli cancellati nel mondo a Natale
News to go
Turismo, anno nero in Italia con 60 milioni di arrivi in meno
News to go
Pechino prima economia mondiale nel 2030
News to go
Covid, allarme infermieri: boom contagi in 3 giorni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza