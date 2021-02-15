Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:34 Coronavirus Liguria, oggi 194 nuovi casi e 7 morti: il bollettino

20:01 Covid, Viola: "Variante inglese più contagiosa e più letale"

19:45 Ricerca, astrofisica Caraveo: "Ministra Messa farà valere il ruolo delle donne"

19:44 Governo Draghi, Fico: "M5S può disegnare l'Italia che verrà"

19:39 Digitale, Gay (Anitec-Assinform): "Aspettiamo piano ma nomina Colao apprezzata"

19:27 Transizione ecologica e digitale, Simoni (Human Technopole): "nascita ministeri segnale di fortissimo cambiamento"

19:19 Sci, Garavaglia: "Danni legati a scelte governo, subito indennizzi"

18:45 Governo Draghi, M5S verso assemblea congiunta: Grillo frena fronte no

18:37 Covid Lazio, oggi 760 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Roma sotto 400 casi

17:57 Coronavirus Sicilia, 332 nuovi casi e 21 morti: il bollettino

17:46 Coronavirus Lombardia, oggi 945 nuovi casi e 35 morti: il bollettino

17:35 Covid Italia, oggi 7.351 contagi e 258 morti: bollettino 15 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

TCAI leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may prevent rare, life-threatening complication during cardiac ablation

15 febbraio 2021 | 11.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A physician with the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center is among the first in the world to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a new cardiac-specific catheter used during pulsed field ablation (PFA), a new approach to treating patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib). Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials of this catheter in Europe.

PFA uses a controlled electric field instead of thermal energy to ablate or burn cardiac tissue during simple and complex ablation procedures through a process known as irreversible electroporation (IRE). This technique may prevent collateral damage to surrounding tissue during ablation.

"The process of irreversible electroporation is an exciting new approach in our field, as it may reduce the risk of complications such as pulmonary stenosis (narrowing of an artery) or esophageal fistulas (abnormal connections between the esophagus and heart). While rare, esophageal fistulas can be life threatening," Dr. Natale said. "This treatment may also reduce or eliminate chest pain that often occurs following surgery, as well as result in a shorter recovery."

Physicians will test the catheter on approximately 40 patients in Europe, with in-human trials expected in the U.S. this summer.

Media Contact:Stacy SlaydenElizabeth Christian Public RelationsSSlayden@EChristianPR.com 254.592.2767 cell

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
first in human trials clinical trial TCAI leader participates trial
Vedi anche
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
Conte lascia Palazzo Chigi, applausi e commozione
Governo, Draghi annuncia i ministri
Sky
MasterChef Italia, l'addio di Maxwell a giudici e compagni
Operazione Glaaki
'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale
Villani (Cts): "Con dati di oggi pensabile riaprire regioni"
Governo Draghi, Tajani: "Spero astensione di Meloni"
Anticorpi monoclonali, Crisanti: "Non servono, soldi regalati"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza