Giovedì 11 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:14
13:22 Covid oggi Italia, Ecdc: 3 regioni più Bolzano in rosso

13:18 Povia: "Fedez in politica? Alle Pari Opportunità con Zan, a promuovere borse by Ferragni"

13:13 Gene Gnocchi: "Fedez e Ghali in politica e Renzi e Salvini a fare i rapper"

13:11 Bollette luce e gas, via libera del Senato a ddl

13:07 Covid oggi Puglia, 262 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 11 novembre

12:55 Covid, dopo forme gravi rischio depressione e alterazioni cervello

12:42 Terza dose, Pregliasco: "Sarà ultima, poi richiamo vaccino solo a fragili"

12:39 Renzi: "In tribunale contro Travaglio e il mio vicino di casa"

12:39 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 11 novembre

12:25 No Green pass, Salvini: "Lamorgese garantisca diritto manifestazioni"

12:15 Una lente innovativa trasforma lo smartphone in un microscopio in grado di fare analisi batteriologiche

12:13 Iren, Boero: "In piano 2030 accelerazione crescita per linee esterne"

TCL 8K OD Zero Mini LED TV and Smart Home Appliance Receives CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including Best of Innovation Award Honoree

11 novembre 2021 | 11.28
HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company today announced that two TCL products have been named as CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees, with TCL's 8K OD Zero Mini LED TV – the X9 (X925 PRO) – winning the prestigious "Best of Innovation" and Sweeva 6500 robot vacuum cleaner winning the Innovation Awards honoree.

"TCL is honored that two of our products have been recognized as CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees and we thank the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® for this recognition. This accolade is a testament to our continuous effort to push beyond boundaries of innovation and inspire greatness. We aim to always bring the best possible technology to our consumers and we look forward to meeting you at CES 2022 next January," says Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

The X9 (X925 PRO) is the first TV featuring TCL's latest generation Mini LED backlight, OD Zero™ display technology. The 85-inch Mini LED-powered TV delivers revolutionary imagery performance, ultra-thin design, and immersive audio combined with the personalized experience of Google TV™.

The TCL X9 (X925 PRO) features exceptional 8K display resolution with over 33 million pixels for brilliant clarity that is four times the sharpness of 4K TVs. In addition to impressive display performance, the TCL X9 (X925 PRO) delivers a room-defining listening experience featuring powerful Onkyo-tuned drivers to create a premium soundstage with Dolby Atmos® 3D audio processing for sound that surrounds.

Meanwhile, the CES Innovation Awards honoree Sweeva 6500, is TCL's flagship robot vacuum cleaner. It uses LiDAR navigation technology to map your entire home and clean in tight rows, ensuring it never misses a spot. Featuring UVC LED technology, it sterilizes your floor as it sweeps, killing bacteria and viruses to add another shield of protection.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685706/image_1.jpg

