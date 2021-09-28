Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
comunicato stampa

TCL Celebrates 40th Anniversary Across the World

28 settembre 2021 | 04.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Top Global Electronics Brand Holds Multiple Events and Launches Advertising Campaign in Key Markets

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting celebrations around the world and by kicking-off a global advertising campaign.

Driven by its company culture of creativity and innovation, the past four decades have witnessed TCL's rapid growth to become one of the global leading consumer electronics players with a diversified product portfolio ranging from award-winning TV and audio home appliances to smart phones and smart home products.

To mark its 40th anniversary, the company is putting on various events for its employees, customers, partners and communities worldwide, and will launch an advertising campaign in Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris, Sao Paulo and Sydney – five cities located on continents where TCL has experienced continuous expansion over the past four decades.

"I am incredibly proud of what TCL has acheieved over the years, becoming a leading company with global influence," said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

In 2020, TCL ranked third* in the global TV market share and ranked second* in the global LCD TV market share, in terms of sales volumes.

Today, TCL has 42 research and development (R&D) centers, 32 manufacturing bases and operates in over 160 countries and regions, making it one of the most influential comsumer electronics brands operating worldwide.

Besides innovation and globalization, TCL brings happiness and excitement to consumers around the world through assortment of sponsoring titles, such as a two-time official partner of Copa America, a long-term global partner of FIBA and the Official TV Partner for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

And in the future, TCL will continue to focus on developing intelligent, technology-enabled products that enhance consumer lifestyles with the aim to make life intelligent.

* Data by OMDIA, 2020

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635783/TCL.jpg

 

in Evidenza