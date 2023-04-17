TCL Europe Introduces its New C Series TVs & Soundbars: A Whole New Realm of Entertainment for European Consumers

TCL pushes the boundaries of display technology and raises the bar for image quality with its new 2023 Mini LED QLED Home Theater line up.

HONG KONG, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the world's TOP 2 TV brand [1] and TOP 1 98-inch TV brand, reinforces its position in home entertainment by introducing today with its new range of TVs and Soundbars in Europe, to offer the best and more immersive experience to consumers – including gamers, but also sports and movies fans - with large screen sizes, stunning image, and impressive sound quality.

The best of TCL's Mini LED technology

As global top 2 TV brand, TCL is on a mission to make premium technology accessible to everyone. Once TCL's leading R&D team invented quality Mini LED screens, they set about finding practical ways to produce these at scale. The traditionally high cost of Mini LED products is in part due to the increased number of LEDs required. TCL's research team devised a process to significantly reduce the cost of LED itself, without impacting the uniformity of the overall display.

And to top it off, as well as resulting in a better viewing experience, Mini LED is better for our planet. Not only can the Mini LED's themselves be manufactured to be more energy efficient - thanks to their ability to dim specific areas, less energy is required than other backlight technologies to produce the same level of brightness.

TCL New C84 Series: a superior entertainment with the latest generation of TCL Mini LED technology

New C84 Series flagship TV sets the bar for outstanding audio-visual quality and software function, ensuring excellent performance across any given user scenario. Based on TCL Mini LED and QLED technology, and backed by AiPQ Processor 3.0 picture quality algorithms, this model delivers outstanding performance in picture quality. With brightness levels of 2000 nits, its HDR screen also achieves superior contrast.

In addition, thanks to Game Master Pro 2.0, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, TCL Game bar, 240Hz Game Accelerator and the latest HDR formats supported (including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ), this TCL new Mini LED TV is the best companion to enjoy best HDR movies, sports, and games. The C84 Series is now available in 55'', 65", 75'', and 85'' sizes.

TCL New C74 & C64 Series TVs - bring exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to all

This spring, TCL is adding two updates to its QLED range to meet the expectations of all consumers: TCL QLED 4K TV C64 Series and C74 Series.

Earlier this month, TCL revealed its new TCL 4K QLED TV C64 Series to European customers. This new Series combines QLED technology, 4K HDR Pro, 60Hz Motion Clarity for colorful sharp HDR picture quality. On top, with Game Master, FreeSync, and latest HDR formats supported (including HDR10+, Dolby Vision), this TCL TV is an excellent value for those who want high-quality, interactive home entertainment to enjoy any HDR movies, sports, and games, as part of a connected and smart lifestyle. The C64 Series is now available in 43'', 50'', 55'', 65'', 75'', 85" screen sizes.

In addition, TCL reveals today its brand-new C74 Series, which combines QLED together with Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR Pro and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro for smooth, sharp, and colorful HDR picture quality. On top, the C74 Series comes with Game Master Pro 2.0 - a collection of TCL software functions tailored to optimize your gaming experience, making it the best gaming TV proposition in its field (for gamers experiencing hardware and software configurations comparable to a PC). The C74 Series is now available in 55'', 65'', and 75'' sizes.

A larger TCL XL Collection for a total cinema-like immersion from the living room

To offer an even more immersive home-theater experience from the sofa, TCL is also expanding its TCL XL Collection (including all TV models above 65-inch and up to 98-inch). With more options and new screen sizes in Europe, the XL range allows total cinema-like immersion from the comfort of the living room, without compromising on any loss of detail. As an example, TCL brings in Europe an XL 85-inch Mini LED C84 model with a central stand to fit any small surface and to easily integrate in all interiors.

An optimized and smoother experience for all gaming lovers

For serious and casual gamers, TCL is taking a step further with its new C Series, equipped with powerful features that are optimized especially for the player community. With native 144Hz refresh rate screen,240Hz Game Accelerator, and low input lag (down to 5,67ms), users can enjoy an ultra-smooth picture quality on games without the fear of the picture stuttering or tearing. In addition, new Game Master Pro 2.0 mode allows to unlock advanced display and technology settings, custom built for exceptional gaming. Finally, ADM FreeSync technology allows seamless, artifact-free gameplay by synchronizing real time to any refresh rate from the game console or computer.

New TCL Soundbars offering a Premium Affordable and Immersive Home Theater Experience

Dedicated to diversifying its product line, TCL is also offering new audio products to pair with its TVs.

With a slim and sleek design, these new models include HDMI 1.4 with ARC, and are also powered by DTS Virtual:X and Bluetooth 5.3.

