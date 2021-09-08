Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021
18:14
comunicato stampa

TCL Extends Relationship with Activision To Bring Next-Gen Gaming to More Gamers Around the World

08 settembre 2021 | 10.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Top-selling electronics brand strengthens commitment to gaming as Official TV Partner of Call of Duty®: Vanguard

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, has announced that it is the Official TV Partner for Call of Duty: Vanguard, extending its relationship with video game publisher, Activision. 

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Activision," said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics. "We are passionate about providing fans with the very best gaming experience and with our 2021 TCL Mini LED and QLED TVs, we are doing just that."

"Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire gaming community," said Will Gahagan, Director of Global Partnerships and Integrated Marketing, Activision Publishing. "We are excited to continue working with TCL and we are excited for gamers around the world who will be able to experience the game, in all its glory on a TCL TV, when it drops in November."

TCL has supported the gaming community for many years and has worked with Call of Duty® in North America since 2018. Now, as the Official TV Partner of Call of Duty: Vanguard, TCL will use key channels and touchpoints to show how its display technology and award-winning TVs can make the game more immersive, and offer an unrivaled gaming experience.

By combining Mini LED, QLED and up to 8K resolution with HDMI 2.1, select series of TCL TV models provide powerful and smooth imagery performance to satisfy the most demanding players.

Available features also include up to 120Hz high refresh rate dynamic compensation, reduced color trailing, blurring, and judder, plus Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and eARC, which combine to deliver an excellent audiovisual experience for gaming, in addition to one that makes TV shows and movies more entertaining.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610687/image_1.jpg

