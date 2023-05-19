Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

TCL Inspires Young Talents in Cinema at Cannes Film Festival 2023

19 maggio 2023 | 13.01
CANNES, France, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading intelligent technology company, announces its title sponsorship of the China Pavilion at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. This collaboration with the China's New Talent Going Global Program empowers the young artists of tomorrow on the world stage, aligning with TCL's Inspire Greatness vision. 

During the Cannes Film Festival, held between May 16 and May 27, TCL organized a range of activities, including hosting the TCL NIGHT dinner, and cooperated with the China Film Foundation (CFF)'s Wutianming Film Fund for Young Talents to exchange ideas between the brightest minds in the entertainment industry and introduce audiences to a diverse cast of emerging cinematic talents.

Empowering visionaries through technology

During the Art & Technology: The Future of Movies discussion panel on May 19, TCL highlighted award-winning directors and experts in the film industry at the Cannes Film Festival to share their creative journeys with aspiring young directors. Attending guests include Frédéric Auburtin, Director of Paris, je t'aime; Sandro Monetti, Chief Operating Officer of Big Screen Entertainment Group USA; Francis Hellyer, co-founder and chief executive officer of London Theatre Direct, and more. 

"Technology is constantly changing how art is made, displayed, viewed, shared, and consumed," said Lian Zilong, IMC Senior Director, TCL. "It is now a go-to medium for connecting the world with the universal language of art. Evolving from monochrome TVs to color TVs and beyond, we have experienced exciting waves of change at every turn. Today, we continue to push the boundaries of creativity.  Our efforts are exemplified by the recent launch of our TCL C84 Mini LED TV series that archives a new plane in visual immersion, and our TCL NXTWEAR S wearable display glasses that offer a private viewing experience and unprecedented freedom."

TCL's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 follows a series of investments by the company to inspire future generations of directors, visionaries and creators. Delivering on its promise to "Inspire Greatness," TCL has established the TCL VISION Youth Imagination Fund, the TCL Young Directors Imagination Support Program, and is collaborating with the China's New Talent Going Global Program.

Long-standing history in entertainment

TCL has a long championed art and design. In 2013, TCL purchased the naming rights for the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, a staple in the entertainment industry since 1927, hosting numerous major movie premieres and offering fans the opportunity to see their favourite celebrity's hands and footprints. 

TCL has also collaborated with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), in the UK. BAFTA: A Life in Pictures is a long-running series of on-stage in-depth interviews where leading film and television talent share unique career insights. TCL partnered with BAFTA five times for A Life in Pictures, featuring world-famous actors like Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, and George Clooney, as well as multi-award-winning director Baz Luhrmann. TCL has also supported TV sessions with nominees from the BAFTA Television Awards and created brand film opportunities for emerging filmmakers on BAFTA's Learning, Inclusion, and Talent programmes.

Through its long-standing history in cinema and arts, TCL inspires people to see, hear, feel, and share new experiences, ideas, and possibilities that can inspire them in ways big and small. From the power of cinema to the exhilaration felt through design, sport, and the community of gamers, TCL recognizes that Inspiring Greatness is best delivered through our connection with one another.

About TCL 

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to 'Inspire Greatness'. As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products, as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-inspires-young-talents-in-cinema-at-cannes-film-festival-2023-301829459.html

