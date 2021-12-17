Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:26 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 439 contagi: bollettino 17 dicembre

15:13 Geriatri propongono anti-herpes zoster solo a 1 paziente su 5

15:12 Food, schizza il mercato del 'tè con le bolle': oggi vale 2,7 mld dollari

15:06 Zaia e il tampone fai da te in conferenza: "Si fa così" - Video

15:02 Covid oggi Israele, 838 contagi: dato più alto da 2 mesi

14:34 Variante Omicron, Germania: "In arrivo ondata Covid mai vista prima"

14:25 Animali, il Bioparco di Roma valorizza le strutture e chiude il 2021 a quota 400mila visitatori

14:17 Covid Italia, Ecdc: verso morti e ricoveri stabili e calo terapie intensive

14:02 Papa festeggia gli 85 anni con i profughi arrivati da Cipro

13:55 A passeggio nel Quirinale, da oggi la visita virtuale

13:44 Pillola anti-Covid Pfizer, quando arriva in Italia

13:44 Veneto zona gialla, ordinanza di Zaia: regole

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TCL is Returning to Las Vegas for CES 2022

17 dicembre 2021 | 11.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

TCL will host an interactive booth showcasing the excitement of its AI x IoT lifestyle, Mini LED display technologies, audiovisual processor, AR and multi-category offerings

 

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, will be back at CES 2022 in-person. As the consumer electronics industry gathers together in Las Vegas again after an all virtual event in 2021, TCL will be showcasing its latest display technology, audiovisual engine, TVs, monitors, mobile devices, AR glasses and home appliances at an interactive booth spanning over 1,600m2(over 17,000 ft2). 

"We are excited to be back at CES 2022 with an amazing interactive TCL booth and proud to be part of this dynamic industry. This year, we are launching our theme #InspireGreatness and as one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world, and we will continue to help people live, work and play better each and every day, with our products and services," said Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics.

TCL's offline exhibition will showcase its next-generation technologies, newest products and offer live demonstrations on-site, allowing visitors to experience the aethetics, superior performance and functionality in displays, soundbars, mobile devices, AR glasses, a full range of smart home appliances, and assortment of new TV prototypes. With first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind TCL innovations, we will also introduce deep learning AI that delivers the next level of image quality.

Visit us at Booth #17017 in the Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-8, 2022. TCL will also present online Global and North American Press Announcements respectively on January 4, 2022. Click here for more livestream information.

Follow us on TCL social media channels with #TCLInspireGreatness #TCL_MiniLED #CES2022 for the latest updates during CES 2022.

Twitter: @TCL_TV_Global & @TCL_USAFacebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal & @TCLUSAInstagram: @tclelectronics & @TCL_USAYouTube: @TCL Electronics & @TCL USA

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712268/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza is Returning to Las Vegas Las Vegas Returning is Returning to Las Vegas for CES 2022
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa festeggia gli 85 anni
News to go
Foggia, incendio in un campo nomadi: morti due bambini
News to go
Disabili torturati in casa di cura lager a Palermo
News to go
Manovra 2022, arriva emendamento omnibus
News to go
Serie A, squadre in campo per gli anticipi
News to go
Covid Lombardia, bollettino 16 dicembre
Palermo
Disabili torturati, l'intercettazione: "Vivi o morti non interessa a nessuno" - Video
News to go
Processo Open Arms, oggi seconda udienza per Salvini
News to go
Inquinamento, in Italia 80mila morti evitabili
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 16 dicembre
News to go
Giornalisti detenuti, Reporter senza frontiere: "Sono 488 nel 2021"
News to go
Economist: "Italia Paese dell'anno con Draghi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza