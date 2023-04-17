Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

TCL Reaffirms its commitment to sports through a series of high-level new partnerships in Europe, showing its strong ambition in the region

17 aprile 2023 | 18.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TCL reveals new key and long-term sports sponsorships, leveraging the latest Mini LED and QLED technologies to offer XL immersive viewing experiences to supporters all around Europe

HONG KONG, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the world's Top 2 TV brand[1] and top 1 98-inch TV brand, unveils its local partnerships strategy in Europe with several high-profile sponsorships across multiple markets, to spread its passion for sports and provide fans with exceptional and immersive entertainment experiences. As one of the world's leading consumer electronics companies, TCL is the go-to partner for cheering on sporting events with 2023 Mini LED and QLED TV line up that deliver superior picture quality.

An effective local multi-sport strategy for the long term

As a sport enthusiast, TCL has chosen to strengthen its commitments in Europe by supporting several leading teams and events in a wide range of competitive leagues across all sports:

Apart from Europe, TCL has a long history of partnership with the sports icons around the world, sponsoring football teams and tournaments in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and the United States, among others. The company also has a long history of working with football icons such as the Brazilian international Rodrygo, the English international Phil Foden, the Spanish international Pedri, and Raphaël Varane, from France. TCL recently became sponsor of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, one of the most important football leagues in South America, from 2023 to 2026.

In addition to football, TCL has also been a global partner of the International Basketball Association (FIBA) since 2018 and has been a major sponsor of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. In January, the brand also became official Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL) in North America.

Combining sport and technology for the best performance and unparalleled emotions

The world of sports has evolved a lot in the last few years, thanks to technologies and innovations that allow us today to show on screen ever more impressive performances and exceptional sporting events.

As the world's second largest TV brand and a pioneer in Mini LED, TCL offers affordable premium technologies and products. The quality of TCL products based on advanced technology has been established: the TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 were awarded CES® 2023 Innovation Awards. TCL also won exceptional honors in Europe at the EISA Awards, where the Mini LED 4K TV 65C835 won in the "PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023" category.

In 2023, TCL is expanding its incredible TV product portfolio with more Mini LED TV and QLED TV choices and bring new picture performance technologies, which will be ideal for watching sports events. To enjoy an immersive experience as if they are actually at the stadium, TCL is also expanding its TCL XL Collection with all TV models above 75-inch (including ultra large screens of 85-inch and 98-inch).

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Source: OMDIA 2022

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-reaffirms-its-commitment-to-sports-through-a-series-of-high-level-new-partnerships-in-europe-showing-its-strong-ambition-in-the-region-301798958.html

