Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:28 Covid, la delusione di Draghi per il 'balletto' dei partiti

22:21 Djokovic respinto da Australia, "deve lasciare paese"

21:51 Smart working PA e privati, Brunetta: "Massima flessibilità per arginare contagi"

21:39 Decreto Covid, Draghi: "Interveniamo per salvare vite"

21:20 Smart working PA e privati, circolare Brunetta-Orlando

21:07 Grio: "Djokovic? Nessuna patologia impedisce di fare un vaccino"

20:44 Gianna Nannini: "Mi candido alla Presidenza della Repubblica"

19:44 Covid Italia, Conte: "Smart working massiccio ed evitare Dad"

19:30 Fedez negativo al Covid

19:19 Covid scuola e rientro, contagi, Dad: le regole

19:11 Obbligo vaccinale over 50, arriva nuova stretta anti Covid

18:48 Covid Francia, 332mila contagi in 24 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TCL Showcases the Thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV at CES 2022 Along with Display Innovations

05 gennaio 2022 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The thinnest Mini LED TV prototype is to be exhibited alongside a High Performance Mini LED e-sport monitor and the latest smart wearables 

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, has returned to CES where it will reveal the thinnest 8K Mini LED TV prototype, its 34-inch WQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor, TCL LEINIAO AR and the TCL NXTWEAR AIR glasses. TCL is also exhibiting its latest display technologies, Mini LED and QLED TVs, newest mobile devices and a full range of smart home appliances at Central Hall #17017, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-7, 2022.

"We are excited to be back on the ground at CES with an amazing interactive booth and proud to be part of this dynamic industry," said Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics. "This year, we are launching a new theme called #TCLInspireGreatness and will be demonstrating how our products and services can help people live, work and play better each and every day."

Over the years, TCL has focused on developing Mini LED technology and has become a true leader in the TV display industry. At CES 2022, TCL will preview an 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV prototype, the thinnest Mini LED TV at just 3.9mm, with high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide color gamut.

At the TCL CES 2022 booth there will also be interactive displays featuring the latest smart wearables and TCL's high performance esports monitors, which include the following:

TCL will also offer demonstrations of Matter at its CES 2022 booth. Matter is an industry-unifying standard, a seal of approval that smart devices will work seamlessly together.

Follow #TCLInspireGreatness #TCL_MiniLED #CES2022 for the latest updates at CES 2022.

Twitter: @TCL_TV_Global & @TCL_USAFacebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal & @TCLUSAInstagram: @tclelectronics & @TCL_USAYouTube: @TCL Electronics & @TCL USA

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720413/image_1.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22226 en US ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza latest smart wearables High Performance Mini LED sport Smart
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid, Mise: 60 milioni per imprese settore eventi
News to go
Epifania, simboli e tradizioni
News to go
Covid Italia, "in 7 giorni quasi raddoppiati bambini ricoverati"
News to go
Covid e Serie A, nessun rinvio per gare 6 gennaio
News to go
Inflazione, Coldiretti: imprese agricole 'strozzate'
News to go
2022 anno dei referendum
News to go
Papa: "Adozione tra forme più alte di amore"
News to go
Aumenti bollette luce e gas, l'allarme per i ristoranti
News to go
Saldi 2022, in 25 milioni pronti a comprare
News to go
Covid Lazio, bollettino 4 gennaio
News to go
Calcio e Covid, 60 contagi in pochi giorni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza