Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:35 Incendio Milano, Mahmood: "Oggi vedremo cosa rimane dopo il rogo"

18:11 Covid oggi Italia, 6.503 contagi e 69 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:45 Consulti gratis e supporto medico, al via il mese del benessere sessuale

17:31 No Green pass delusi a Roma: "Ci aspettavamo migliaia di persone"

17:27 Covid oggi Lombardia, 688 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:12 Green pass, Sibilia: "No ambiguità, politici rendano pubblico il loro"

16:48 Covid oggi Campania, 491 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:36 Covid oggi Sardegna, 389 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:31 L'ex ministro Bonafede si sposa, 150 invitati: Conte sì, Grillo no

16:21 Expo Dubai diventa partner ufficiale del Milan

16:18 Green pass, ottenerlo è un'odissea per molti cittadini

16:14 Reddito di cittadinanza, Briatore: "Andava sospeso da maggio a ottobre"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TCL To Introduce The 2021 Mini LED 8K TVs And New Ambitions

01 settembre 2021 | 11.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Under the Theme #Transcend Vision, TCL will showcase the AI x IoT lifestyle with its newest technology and impressive multi-category offerings

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company is holding a must-see online event to announce the latest editions of Mini LED 8K TVs and introduce EISA Award winners and smart home appliances.

TCL's dedication to excellence and the best entertainment experience will be in the spotlight to reaffirm the company's leading position in the premium Mini LED TV market.

"TCL is proud to take a step forward on our Mini LED TV journey with the launch of the 2021 X Series Mini LED 8K TVs. Since 2018, TCL has been dedicated to Mini LED technology, and we began the mass production of the X10, the world's first Mini LED TV for the global market in 2019. I am looking forward to sharing our latest news about our new X Series Mini LED 8K TVs and how we will Transcend Vision at the event," said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

Highlights will include a premium 2021 X Series Mini LED 8K TVs that will disrupt home theatre experience and open up a new world for viewers. TCL will also introduce a full range of award winning TVs and smart home appliances that will reveal the potential of AIxIoT strategy.

Global gaming fans should tune in too, for some amazing news at this event as TCL invites everyone to Transcend Vision.

The details of the launch event are as follows:

Global Product AnnouncementTime: 10:00-11:00 AMDate: September 8th, 2021Livestream @ www.tcl.com/tcl-transcend-vision-2021/index.html

*Time and date of Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

We look forward to 'seeing' you online soon.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605370/image_5005564_18866347.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
TCL will showcase lifestyle showcase x IoT lifestyle
Vedi anche
News to go
Prof senza green pass, non entra a scuola
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani seguono 'modello Iran'
News to go
Discoteche e palestre, arriva il fondo Mise
News to go
Venezia 78, Serena Rossi madrina del Festival
News to go
Covid, "vaccinare subito bambini e adolescenti": appello pediatri
News to go
Afghanistan, tornati gli ultimi militari italiani
News to go
Green pass, da oggi obbligo su bus, aerei e treni
News to go
Exploit italiano per export su birra, spumante e caviale
News to go
Caccia, preaperture da oggi: Wwf aveva chiesto lo stop
News to go
Asteroide Bennu, le previsioni della Nasa
News to go
Uragano Ida, c'è una seconda vittima
News to go
Avezzano, 2mila afghani al centro di accoglienza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza