TCL Wins Four Prestigious 2022-2023 EISA Awards Including Premium Mini LED TV Award

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, has won exceptional honors at the EISA Awards. Europe's well-respected Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has awarded TCL four prestigious awards.

TCL was awarded in the "PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023" category for its Mini LED 4K TV 65C835, an excellence award that recognizes very high-quality LCD TVs. Then, the TCL QLED TV 55C735 and the TCL 5.1.2ch Soundbar C935U won respectively the "BEST BUY TV 2022-2023" and the "BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2022-2023", which demonstrates that TCL products have once again won over the European image and sound expert judges with their performance on picture and sound.

This is also the first year TCL has received an EISA Award for tablet innovation for its TCL NXTPAPER 10s, which was first introduced at CES 2022, where it won "Eye Protection Innovation Award of The Year".

TCL Mini LED 4K TV 65C835 --- EISA "PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023"

EISA's image and sound experts awarded the TCL 65C835 as the best Premium Mini LED TV, confirming TCL's leading position in this segment. Recently launched in April 2022 for the European market, TCL 65C835 is a 4K Mini LED TV combined with QLED, Google TV and Dolby Atmos.

The C835 Series is a perfect example of how Mini LED technology has evolved since last year when the previous generation C825 won the "Premium LCD TV 2021-2022" title. New TCL Mini LED TVs deliver a much brighter picture with 100% colour volume made from over a billion colours and shades and can classify the type of content, making the images on the TV screen very realistic. On top of that, the C835 series comes with TCL Mini LED technology providing deep blacks and shadow details rendering without halo effects. Its improved wide viewing angle and reflection-free screen paired with over 1,000 nits brightness improves the quality of the viewing experience even in very bright rooms.

For a new level of gaming experience, the C835 offers incredibly low input lag, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Game Bar, ALLM, VRR and 144Hz support to satisfy even the most demanding gamers.

TCL QLED 4K TV 55C735 --- EISA "BEST BUY LCD TV 2022-2023"

The 55C735 proves that TCL is also well recognized for delivering products that offer excellent value for money. Launched in April 2022 as part of the new 2022 C series, the TCL 55C735, with QLED technology and 144Hz VRR and Google TV, provides entertainment in all possible HDR formats including HDR10/HDR10+/HLG/Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ. Thanks to advanced AI features, this TV easily adapts to its viewing environment in the smart home ecosystem.

TCL 5.1.2ch Soundbar C935U --- EISA "BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2022-2023"

With C935U winning Best Buy Soundbar 2022-2023, TCL proves again that immersive sound performance and the latest technologies do not always have an expensive price tag. The latest TCL 5.1.2 soundbar brings everything users need including powerful bass, embedded height speakers that make it sound like objects are flying overhead, and TCL's exclusive RAY•DANZ technology taking care of the sound space on the sides. TCL C935U democratizes technologies by offering Dolby Atmos and DTS:X rendering, Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay, Chromecast Built-in and DTS: Play-Fi support, and advanced mobile app features including AI Sonic-Adaptation.

What's more, all the settings are now easily accessible on the remote control's LCD display, and the soundbar can also be operated easily through TCL TV's voice assistants such as OK Google, Alexa etc.

Don't miss TCL's EISA winners and more at IFA 2022, September 2nd to 6thTCL will be showcasing its EISA award winners and an extensive collection of world-first exhibits, including its 2022 home theater and home appliance lines at IFA 2022. Under its branding signature Inspire Greatness, explore the very latest technologies and products from TCL at an exciting interactive 2,500-square-meter exhibition booth at the global trade fair for consumer and home electronics.

TCL Press Conference at IFA 2022Date: September 1th, 2022Time: 14:00 (CEST)Venue: HALL 21B, MESSEDAMM BERLIN, GERMANY (entrance through the Sommergarten, between Halls 21 and 22)Livestream: TCL Electronics on YouTube

TCL will be exhibiting at IFA 2022 as follows:Date: September 2-6th, 2022Venue: HALL 21A, MESSEDAMM BERLIN, GERMANY

