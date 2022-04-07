Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 11:57
comunicato stampa

TCL Wins Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2022

07 aprile 2022 | 11.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Latest TCL Mini LED TVs and Soundbars Commended For Outstanding High Quality Design

HONG KONG, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics, has received Red Dot Awards for product design for three televisions (including two new TCL C Series models) and new two soundbars. These brand-new products will be unveiled by TCL on April 12th during a press conference to European consumers. 

An international jury awards the Red Dot to products that feature outstanding high-quality design. This year, the sought-after seal of quality was awarded to TCL home theater products:

TCL OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO                                    TCL Mini LED 4K TV C93 Series                                         TCL Soundbar C935U                                     TCL Mini LED 4K TV C83 Series                                         TCL Soundbar P733W

TCL's C93 Series and C83 Series raise the bar for the aesthetics of TV design. Both the award-winning C93 and C83 feature a slim, sleek design that enable the TVs to fit into any home environment, not just as a TV delivering an immersive home entertainment experience, but as an essential piece of furniture that is part of décor aesthetic that enhances the design of any room.

Meanwhile, the TCL Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO features OD Zero Mini LED that has also been recognized with a Red Dot for its ultra-thin profile and unique design. These Red Dot Awards underline TCL's commitment to becoming the top player in the Mini LED TV sector and offer connected entertainment through the best technology.

TCL's latest soundbars, the C935U and P733W, to be released later this year, received distinctions in the Red Dot Awards 2022 in recognition of the unique design of their innovative acoustic reflector technology.

"TCL is thrilled and honored to receive multiple Red Dot Awards for product design with a distinction. With our ambition elevated by our new brand signature 'Inspire Greatness', TCL's mission is still the same – to make people's lives more convenient and intelligent with high quality products at a competitive price, always putting consumers first," commented Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

The Red Dot is an award for high design quality. This year, entries from about 60 countries were evaluated for design quality and degree of innovation by an international jury of design professionals.

This is the second year in a row TCL products have won Red Dot Awards, a noteworthy achievement as the brand expands into new markets and continues to research and develop exciting new possibilities for all aspects of life. True to Red Dot's maxim "Winning is the Beginning", TCL will be striving to Inspire Greatness with more innovative products and advanced technologies.

On April 12th, TCL will preview to European audience all these new awarded TVs and Soundbars, as well as its complete new line-up of Mini LED and QLED TVs, and other soundbars and smart home appliances that will soon be part of its ecosystem.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781532/Red_Dot_Image_EU_Versio.jpg

