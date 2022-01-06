Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:45
comunicato stampa

TCL Wins Top Innovation Awards during CES 2022

07 gennaio 2022 | 00.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, has been recognized by TWICE, Asia Digital Group, and Europe Digital Group for its technological accomplishments exhibited at Central Hall #17017, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-7, 2022.

TCL won the "Innovation Award of Mini LED Display Technology" for its TCL OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO; "The Most innovative Award of The Year" for its TCL NXTWEAR AIR and the "Eye Protection Innovation Award of The Year" for its TCL NXTPAPER 10s.

The awards were given out as part of the Global Top Brands Award Ceremony sponsored by TWICE, Asia Digital Group, and Europe Digital Group, held on January 6th and were chosen by a jury of global experts and influential media.

TCL's X925 PRO is the first TV with third-generation Mini LED backlights and OD ZeroTM display technology. The 85" 8K Mini LED powered TV delivers revolutionary optics and immersive audio in an ultra-thin design and comes with Google TVTM for all your personalization needs. It also delivers a room-defining listening experience thanks to its powerful Onkyo-tuned drivers that create a premium soundstage with Dolby Atmos® 3D audio processing for sound that surrounds.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR is the next generation of wearable display glasses. It offers a portable cinematic experience with a 140-inch equivalent screen from 4 meters away. It levels up users' viewing experience from movie watching, mobile gaming, remote office, perfect for commuters. At only 75g with standard lens, the NXTWEAR AIR comes with two exchangeable front lens, prioritizing both comfort and personal style.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is designed specifically with a focus on eye protection. Blue right reduction is front and center, with the feature built directly into both the tablet's software and hardware. Its paper-like display design utilizes 10 layers of protection to retain natural colours, setting an industry standard. The display is TÜV certified and reduces blue light through the screen by over 50%. Users will also enjoy clear viewing from any angle due to the display's anti-glare finish.

*Product availability may differ between countries and regions.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721230/image_1.jpg

 

in Evidenza