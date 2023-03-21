Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 21:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:58 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 21 marzo 2023

20:00 Pieraccioni e il conto da Salt Bae: "Sputi la carne e la rivendi" - Video

19:09 Armi a Ucraina, Meloni tira dritto. Timori Lega per escalation

18:57 Ucraina, Usa accelerano invio tank Abrams: il piano

18:40 M5S, incontro Conte-Grillo: "Sul tavolo anche contratto e blog"

17:42 Ucraina, Gb fornirà proiettili con uranio impoverito. Putin: "Reagiremo"

17:30 Droghe leggere, Schlein per la legalizzazione: "Contrasta le mafie"

16:22 La promessa del Ponte, cosa dice la storia della Stretto di Messina spa

16:01 Arriva Elsa, avatar dalle incredibili sembianze umane

15:56 Superstite al gip: "Pagati i trafficanti anche dopo la strage"

15:50 Ucraina, Kiev: riportati indietro 15 bambini deportati in Russia

15:40 Ucraina, Cina: "Non abbiamo fornito armi a nessuno, Usa non puntino il dito"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tech4Nature: Why Healthy Forests Mean Healthy People

21 marzo 2023 | 12.23
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed 'Forests and Health', this year's International Day of Forests on March 21 is a call for humanity to consider its relationship with the Earth's forests and the direct impact they have on our longevity and well-being.

Many people are familiar with the metaphor that forests are the lungs of the planet, breathing out clean air and serving as vital carbon sinks that mitigate the effects of climate change. Fewer, however, are aware of the intrinsic links that forests have with our day-to-day health.

Did you know?

As well as the planet's lungs, forests are also nature's pharmacy and larder.

They provide us with around 25% of western medicines, with upwards of 50,000 plants contributing to modern drugs. And a study of 27 African countries shows that children exposed to forests had 25% greater diet diversity thanks to an abundance of fruit, vegetables, bush meat, fish, and edible oils.  

But the prognosis for forests is alarming. Around 35% of the world's forest cover has been lost, with 82% of the remainder degraded.

The rapidity and extent of these threats require long-term, committed intervention.

A story of protection

One way technology is protecting forest ecosystems is by preventing illegal logging, which accounts for up to 90% of all logging activities and is a major contributor to global deforestation.

In Similajau National Park in Malaysia'sSarawak state, we are working with the Sarawak Forest Department and Sarawak Forestry Corporation to enable the Sarawak government to protect its rainforests. The park is not just rich in biodiversity, it is also a sustainable source of medicine and food for local people, many of whom depend on the forest for their livelihoods.

However, illegal logging remains a prominent threat, causing widespread degradation of the rainforest ecosystem and biodiversity loss.

Now, though, there is hope. 'Guardian' acoustic monitoring devices can detect the sound of trucks and chainsaws used for illegal logging. Each Guardian can cover an area of 7 km and send networked real-time alerts via a cloud platform to rangers' phones, enabling real-time intervention.

Audio and visual monitoring technology and AI analytics can also help monitor endangered species through their vocalizations. By tracking their populations and distribution, conservationists can develop precise conservation measures. Of particular interest are umbrella species, the well-being of which is pivotal to the health of the forest ecosystems they inhabit. Examples of biodiversity monitoring projects that target umbrella species include Darwin's foxes in Chile and jaguars in Mexico's Dzilam State Reserve.

Technology can also trigger smart conservation action in forested areas. In Switzerland, a pilot Tech4Nature project in partnership with IUCN and Porini Foundation uses blockchain to develop a system to trace carbon sequestration to boost the transparency and traceability of forest carbon sink transactions, with a view to using these credits to fund other biodiversity conservation projects.

The above are examples of forest ecosystem protection projects under Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative. Together with global partners, technological solutions have been developed comprising audio and visual monitoring devices, communication networks, cloud, and AI analytics. These can achieve conservation outcomes that would have been impossible even a decade ago.

With scientific evidence strongly correlating forest health and human health, it is imperative that we keep our forests healthy. Our experience so far shows that this approach is working. And that knowledge drives us to keep striving with our partners to help build a healthy, sustainable future for both us and our forests.

Learn more about Huawei's TECH4ALL and Tech4Nature initiatives.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037124/malaysia_nature_guardian_720_1.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech4nature-why-healthy-forests-mean-healthy-people-301777248.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente ICT ICT ICT AltroAltro ICT Ambiente Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza this year's International Day of Forests is a call call Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni al Senato, cosa ha detto su migranti e Ucraina
News to go
Migranti, il piano Ue
News to go
Russia-Cina, Putin promuove il piano di Xi per l'Ucraina
News to go
Attacco hacker alla Ferrari
Meloni al Senato, la stoccata a Conte - Video
News to go
Mattarella a Casal di Principe per commemorare don Diana
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, a chi spetta e quando chiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, oggi nuovo faccia a faccia Putin-Xi
News to go
Pensioni Francia, 234 arrestati dopo manifestazioni
News to go
Droga a Trapani, volti Messina Denaro e Riina stampati sulle dosi
News to go
Torna l'ora legale
News to go
Uffizi tra i 20 musei top a livello globale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza