Giovedì 25 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 15:18
Techking Custom-made Tires Come to Full Play in Australia, Well Recognized by Rio Tinto and XCMG

25 marzo 2021 | 13.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

KARRATHA, Australia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipped with Techking custom-made tires 23.5R25 ETD2S, XCMG XC958 high-end loaders arrived at Karratha, Western Australia in mid-January and began to transport ores to cargo ships for the purchaser Rio Tinto. In order to gather up user feedback on Techking custom-made tires, Techking Australia branch business personnel Steve Coles made a recent onsite visit to Rio Tinto. 

The tire model is specially designed for XCMG XC9 series high-end loaders to undertake ore transportation tasks. By adopting proprietary formula and chevron patterns, these custom-made tires dramatically improve performance in cut resistance and sidewall overall strength, thus achieving a longer life cycle under special working conditions. Allen Zhuo, the XCMG field service engineer told Steve that "Techking tires and XCMG loaders have been put into use for Rio Tinto and work well at present".

The delivery of customized tires for XCMG loaders marks the second time for Techking to render tailored tire services to two international giants, further to the custom-made tire solution for graders. This is another milestone made towards Techking's goal of becoming a leading global tire solution supplier for large mining machineries.    

While Steve was visiting Rio Tinto, a test report with satisfactory results was received with regard to the 27.00R49 SUPER ROCK tires. Those tires were customized for Komatsu 785 rigid dump trucks working at a Rio Tinto copper mine in Mongolia. According to the Techking field service engineers' report, "it is shown from the tracking data in March that the 27.00R49 SUPER ROCK tires have reached an average service life of 4,201 hours to date and could go beyond Rio Tinto's expectation by reaching an estimated service life of 10,406 hours".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza