Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 09:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:25 Afghanistan, oggi G7 straordinario. Talebani: "31 agosto linea rossa"

00:22 Alitalia, vertici Ita convocano i sindacati

22:06 Vaccino covid, Crisanti: "Approvazione apre strada a obbligo"

19:51 Afghanistan, a oggi accolti in 1.800 a Fiumicino: visti in 15 minuti

18:57 Covid oggi Liguria, 57 contagi: bollettino 23 agosto

18:53 Covid oggi Campania, 190 contagi: bollettino 23 agosto

18:43 Obbligo vaccino, Costa: "Settembre mese decisivo"

18:23 Afghanistan, Pentagono: "Obiettivo chiudere missione Usa 31 agosto"

17:58 Covid Emilia Romagna, 558 contagi: bollettino 23 agosto

17:31 Equitazione: Vida Show Jumping a Tor di Quinto dal 3 al 5 settembre

17:29 "Niente processi a Szczesny", la difesa di Zoff e Tacconi

17:26 Covid Italia, 4.168 contagi e 44 morti: bollettino 23 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Techking Indonesia Rep Office Gets Its Largest Order, Marking A Success in Localization Strategy

24 agosto 2021 | 09.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipped with Techking custom-made new type tires, 200 HINO heavy-duty trucks recently came into service for one client in Indonesia. This is the largest order to the Techking Indonesia rep office since its establishment, demonstrating that the localization strategy adopted by Techking and its Indonesia rep office has enhanced client base and recognition in less than one year. 

Established in November 2020, Techking Indonesia is the first rep office, a milestone in the execution of localization strategy further to the Techking Australia branch. With advantages in localized technology, distribution chains, and services, Techking is capable to win the favor of more clients. To this end, the Indonesia rep office is supposed to meet the goal of implementing localization closer to consumers and achieving a growth rate of 80% in the first year.

Since its establishment, the rep office has expanded its operation rapidly and implemented a localization strategy based on the Company's Three-lever Business Model. Development managers are responsible for local client demand researches and work with the HQ on tailored R&D; account managers focus on product management and moving down the distribution chain closer to consumers; foreign service engineers target product post-sales services and field services. To local partners, Techking also acts as a sincere collaborator and works closely with them by listening to customers and exploring solutions in the joint efforts. 

With the implementation of localization, the Indonesia rep office has dramatically enhanced its market insights, distribution channel planning, product R&D, business development, program operation, and so on, and achieved performance ahead of expectations. The rep office lead Friedrich Wang explained: "The sales revenue in the first six months has already equaled to that in the whole year of 2020. We initially set the growth rate to 80%. Now we adjust to 100% and more ambitiously to 120%."

To guarantee the three-year compound growth rate of 40%, Techking VP Raymond Zhang said: "(The Company) will conduct planning, management and performance review for the Indonesia rep office from four perspectives, i.e. 'base-focused, high quality, sustainable, and risk controlling'. We will also prioritize capability building and provide full support to the Indonesia rep office for the completion of its goal."

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Techking Indonesia rep Office Gets Its Largest Order rep Indonesia its Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Regioni, Gelmini: "Pnrr grande opportunità"
News to go
Afghanistan, Unicef: "10 milioni di bambini hanno bisogno di assistenza umanitaria"
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 4,1%
News to go
Meteo Italia, temporali in arrivo
News to go
Terremoto Amatrice, Legnini: "200 cantieri aperti"
News to go
Covid, tamponi rapidi alterati: 2 denunce
News to go
Variante Delta, vaccinazione eterologa meglio di omologa
News to go
Afghanistan, premier sloveno: "Ue non aprirà corridoi umanitari". Sassoli risponde
News to go
Alluvioni in Tennessee, 22 vittime
News to go
Matera è la città più green
News to go
Kabul, scontro a fuoco all'aeroporto: un morto e 3 feriti
News to go
Italiani pronti a fare di più per il pianeta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza