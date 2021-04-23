Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 08:03
Technology-backed 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 Debuts at Auto Shanghai 2021

23 aprile 2021 | 20.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, Auto Shanghai 2021 was held in National Exhibition and Convention Center, where Great Wall Motor (GWM) attended with its five major brands. GWM's products exhibited are characterized by fashion, technology and intelligence. Most of these products are aimed to serve international market, including 3rd Gen HAVAL H6.

3rd Gen HAVAL H6 appearance、interior design

3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is a new generation model based on globalized high intelligent modular "L.E.M.O.N". It is the new generation of global technology vehicle, enjoys most features of high-tech and low-energy consumption, enabling it to meet the needs of more consumers under various driving scenarios.

In terms of appearance and interior, 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is highly oriented at the future and noble. It is equipped with classic geometric pattern three-dimensional front grille, with great aesthetic tension and sense of strength. It has radiant LED headlights, beautifully integrated LED through-type cloud bridge taillights. The interior features a technological touch screen, a flying virtual floating instrument and a full-color HUD three-screen interaction, boasting luxurious futuristic technology cockpit full of surprises.

As a scientific and technological cockpit, 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is carried with ACC, intelligent cruise assistance, TSR (Traffic Sign Recognition) and other configurations, and equipped with all-scene recognition AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking). The whole vehicle is full of sense of science and technology while greatly improving driving safety, easily coping with driving in different road conditions.

Besides, the new model is configured with full-scene automatic parking, which can automatically complete horizontal, vertical, and diagonal; Besides, it comes in a 360°HD panoramic image function, which can capture surroundings via the 4 megapixel cameras. It make the parking easier and safer.

3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is equipped with a 2.0GDIT engine. The maximum power is 150kW, and the maximum torque up to 320 N • m. The wheelbase of the body is 2738mm, leading in its class, providing ample driving space. The specific configuration of the model available at different countries will be subject to the final announcement.

3rd Gen HAVAL H6 has been in a leading position among its peers and is expected to serve the international market in early May. This new model of brand-new and intelligent technologies is to offer more users with a more comfortable experience in driving, further consolidate HAVAL's position throughout the international market and helps HAVAL Brand elevate its image.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494929/Image.jpg  




EN53344 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza major brands international market at Auto Shanghai 2021 major
