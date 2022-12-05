Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

05 dicembre 2022 | 06.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, has inked a strategic 3 year partnership with Google on software that will further enhance the user experience and bring new dynamics to the smartphone market. The partnership will bring an optimized user experience for TECNO smartphones, where TECNO mobile devices will be at the forefront of delivering latest Android updates, as well as power more seamless cross-device experiences.

The partnership enables TECNO to continue delivering new Android updates in a timely manner. For instance, TECNO was among the first smartphone manufacturers to make the Android 13 Beta available, via the CAMON 19 PRO 5G this year, offering a more customized interface, better gaming performance, and a one-handed mode. 

TECNO has been pioneering cutting-edge smart device and AIoT ecosystem upgrades, with its "2 to 2 + Double 1 + N" AIoT strategy to drive cross-device connectivity. "2 to 2" refers to the addition of individual and home with audio and router devices, "Double 1" stands for laptop and smartphone, while "N" translates to TECNO's goal to drive infinite possibilities for consumers in an interconnected and tech-driven reality. Working with Google will help TECNO expand the connectivity to internet enabled devices including tablets. TECNO aims to create a fully connected and intelligent ecosystem that will greatly benefit individuals as well as enterprise users.

As TECNO pilots more novel breakthroughs via revolutionary partnerships, its users across more than 70 markets worldwide can expect more delightful and intuitive experiences with increased connectivity and accessibility.

As a modern stylish technology brand, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in for global consumers emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products.

"Google has been an important partner of TECNO for a long time, dating back to the launch of TECNO's first smartphone," Says Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Leveraging Google's world-class expertise in software and innovation, coupled with  TECNO extensive experience in the mobile phone industry accumulated in emerging markets, we will provide local users with safe and reliable smart devices with first-class performance and excellent user experience."

"We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with TECNO across Android. This will help close the digital divide by helping more people to access smartphones by 2025; collaborating to build more helpful products for the next billion internet users," said Peter Fitzgerald VP Global Partnerships.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecno-and-google-strategically-partner-to-upgrade-user-experience-301694291.html

