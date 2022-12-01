Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:32 Juventus, Del Piero: "Parte della mia vita, non commento indiscrezioni"

14:19 Digitale, Butti incontra Reinisch di Meta: transizione e metaverso per sviluppo

14:18 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.185 contagi: a Roma 1.661

14:10 Rifiuti Roma, Gualtieri: "Termovalorizzatore entro l'estate 2026"

14:00 Szczesny e la scommessa persa con Messi: "Non pago..."

13:51 Vaticano, siti ancora offline: "Attività anomala continua"

13:43 Fiorello 'spoilera' ospiti prima puntata 'Viva Rai2'

13:39 Qatar 2022, prima arbitro donna. Frappart: "Dovrò controllare emozioni per arbitrare bene"

13:32 Usa-Francia, Biden twitta foto con Macron: "Accogliamo amici in città"

13:32 Sanremo, Luxuria: "Con amarezza declino invito a Festival Cristiano"

13:14 Inchiesta Juve: ecco cosa rischiano Agnelli, la società e la squadra

13:12 "Influenza, Covid e virus sinciziale: inverno con tripla minaccia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TECNO to Hold Its Annual Flagship Product Launch Event In Dubai on December 7th

01 dicembre 2022 | 10.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, today announced that it will host TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 themed as 'Beyond the Extraordinary' on December 7th from 2:30pm GST, in Dubai UAE.

The event will see the official launch of the company's two new flagship products, the remarkable PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1.

Taking place in Dubai, the city's status as a hub of futuristic innovation makes it the ideal location to mark the launch of two groundbreaking premium tech products.

Celebrating the latest breakthroughs in innovation from TECNO, the event will be an unmissable occasion bringing together influential guests from the world of technology. The event will see TECNO executive share the brand's future strategy and its pursuit of the next innovation, while valued collaborating partners from Android, MediaTek, Intel and Microsoft will share their visions of the strategic cooperation with TECNO in creating premium experience together for global consumers.

In addition, an exciting demo onsite conceptually as "Pioneering Lab" will give guests the chance to experience the pioneering spirit of PHANTOM that has led to many incredible technological breakthroughs in X2 series. And through a hands-on experience with the new products, guests will also discover how efficient design enables the PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1 works together create greater work efficiency and entertainment synergy for consumers.

And certainly, the public also expect to see the amazing camera experience PHANTOM X2 series will bring alive since "The Push Towards Premium: Changing Smartphone Preferences and the Technologies Behind Them" webinar organized by counterpoint research has teased that PHANTOM X2 series featuring TECNO's flagship camera technology will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecno-to-hold-its-annual-flagship-product-launch-event-in-dubai-on-december-7th-301691199.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza In Dubai it will host techno music tecno
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, Lavrov contro il Papa
News to go
Bonus cinema 2022-2023, come funziona
News to go
Frana Ischia, Musumeci: "Circa 900 edifici interessati e 290 persone sfollate"
News to go
Qatar 2022, squadre agli ottavi di finale e match di oggi
News to go
Firenze, frode informatica milionaria ai danni di una banca
News to go
Armi all'Ucraina, Conte attacca il governo: "Guerrafondaio"
News to go
Cina, morto ex presidente Jiang Zemin
News to go
Decreto anti-rave, come cambia
News to go
Milano, uccisa a coltellate dal marito
News to go
Mattarella: "Persona, cultura e valori fondamentali per scienza"
News to go
Manovra 2023 pronta per essere presentata e discussa alle Camere
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, si cambia: le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza