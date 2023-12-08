Game Awards 23, tutti i vincitori degli Oscar USA del videogioco

Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
-
Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Players’ Voice
-
Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
-
Vincitore: Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
-
Vincitore: Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
-
Vincitore: Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music
- Alan Wake 2, Petri Alanko
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov
-
Vincitore: Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken
- Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team
Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
-
Vincitore: Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Best Performance
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
-
Vincitore: Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
-
Vincitore: Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
-
Vincitore: Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
-
Vincitore: Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game
-
Vincitore: Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Community Support
-
Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Best AR/VR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
-
Vincitore: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Best Mobile
- Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
-
Vincitore: Honkai Star Rail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Action Adventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
-
Vincitore: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Action
-
Vincitore: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant II
Best RPG
-
Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
-
Vincitore: Street Fighter 6
Best Family
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
-
Vincitore: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
-
Vincitore: Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
-
Vincitore: Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
-
Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Most Anticipated
- Vincitore: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Best Adaptation
- Castlevania Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
-
Vincitore: The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Content Creator of the Year
-
Vincitore: Iron Mouse
- People Make Games
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
-
Vincitore: Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Demon1
-
Vincitore: Faker
- Hydra
- Imperial-Hal
- Ruler
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team
- Evil Geniuses, Valorant
- Fanatic, Valorant
- Gaming Gladiators, DOTA 2
-
Vincitore: JD Gaming, League of Legends
- Team Vitality, Counter-Strike
Best Esports Coach
-
Vincitore: Potter
- Homme
- Gunba
- XTQZZZ
- Zonic
Best Esports Event
-
Vincitore: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Innovation in Accessibility
- Diablo IV
-
Vincitore: Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6