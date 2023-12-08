Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:17
Game Awards 23, tutti i vincitori degli Oscar USA del videogioco

08 dicembre 2023 | 17.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 4 minuti
sponsor

Baldur's Gate 3 è stato eletto come gioco dell'anno contro mostri sacri come l'ultimo capitolo di The Legend of Zelda e Spider-Man 2 di Sony

Game Awards 23, tutti i vincitori degli Oscar USA del videogioco

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players’ Voice

  • Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

  • Vincitore: Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Vincitore: Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Vincitore: Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2, Petri Alanko
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov
  • Vincitore: Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken
  • Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Vincitore: Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Vincitore: Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Vincitore: Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Vincitore: Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Vincitore: Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Vincitore: Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Community Support

  • Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Best AR/VR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Vincitore: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Mobile

  • Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
  • Vincitore: Honkai Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best Action Adventure

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Vincitore: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action

  • Vincitore: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant II

Best RPG

  • Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Vincitore: Street Fighter 6

Best Family

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Vincitore: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Vincitore: Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Vincitore: Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

  • Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated

  • Vincitore: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • Vincitore: The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Content Creator of the Year

  • Vincitore: Iron Mouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Vincitore: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Demon1
  • Vincitore: Faker
  • Hydra
  • Imperial-Hal
  • Ruler
  • Zywoo

Best Esports Team

  • Evil Geniuses, Valorant
  • Fanatic, Valorant
  • Gaming Gladiators, DOTA 2
  • Vincitore: JD Gaming, League of Legends
  • Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

Best Esports Coach

  • Vincitore: Potter
  • Homme
  • Gunba
  • XTQZZZ
  • Zonic

Best Esports Event

  • Vincitore: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo IV
  • Vincitore: Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6
Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Game Awards 2023 Baldur's Gate 3 Videogiochi Oscar
