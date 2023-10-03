Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 00:06
Let's Sing 2024, la lista delle canzoni disponibili nel nuovo capitolo del karaoke

03 ottobre 2023 | 22.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti
Ci saranno anche 15 tracce extra da scaricare online. Tra gli artisti: BTS, Lady Gaga, Queen e Ava Max

Let's Sing 2024, la lista delle canzoni disponibili nel nuovo capitolo del karaoke

Il gioco di karaoke Let's Sing 2024, sviluppato da Voxler e pubblicato da Plaion, sarà disponibile prossimamente quest’anno su Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S. Lo sviluppatore del gioco ha rivelato oggi la lista dei nuovi brani che verranno inclusi nell'edizione 2024 del titolo.

  • BTS – Dynamite
  • Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
  • Billie Eilish - Your Power
  • Queen - Another One Bites The Dust
  • Imagine Dragons - Bones
  • Shawn Mendes - When You're Gone
  • JVKE - Golden Hour
  • SHAED - Trampoline
  • Ace of Base - The Sign
  • Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
  • Marshmello & Jonas Brothers - Leave Before You Love Me
  • Kelly Clarkson - Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)
  • John Newman - Love Me Again
  • David Bowie - Life On Mars?
  • LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) - Thunderclouds
  • Ava Max - Million Dollar Baby
  • Rosa Linn - SNAP
  • Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
  • Tom Odell - Another Love
  • GAYLE - abc (nicer)

Ulteriori canzoni sono disponibili per il download gratuito attraverso il voucher incluso nella confezione delle edizioni fisiche di Let's Sing 2024. Per gli acquisti digitali, queste canzoni saranno automaticamente incluse nel download. Le 15 track bonus sono le seguenti.

  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Meghan Trainor - Made You Look (Again)
  • Miley Cyrus - Party in the USA
  • Linkin Park - Lost
  • Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere
  • Anne-Marie - Ciao Adios
  • Bebe Rexha - Heart Wants What It Wants
  • P!nk - Never Gonna Not Dance Again
  • Bailey Zimmerman - Rock And A Hard Place
  • Luke Combs - The Kind Of Love We Make
  • Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball
  • David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson - Crazy What Love Can Do
  • Pocahontas - Colors Of The Wind
  • Anne-Marie & Niall Horan - Our Song
  • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
