Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:57
TEKLYNX and OPAL Associates Holding AG Announce New Partnership

02 dicembre 2021 | 07.01
Enhanced Barcode Label Management, Control, and Printing Through SAP ERP System Integrations

AUCH, France, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for its software to help companies around the world barcode better, announces new partnership with OPAL Associates Holding AG. 

This partnership further enhances the functionality of barcode label design, management, and printing offered by TEKLYNX through SAP system integrations offered by OPAL.

"The OPAL LABELMANAGEMENT is the world's leading and best integrated system for the management of data and format templates for the printing process from SAP. This makes OPAL an ideal partner for our customers worldwide for the seamless integration of labelling in SAP ERP systems. We are very proud of the partnership between OPAL and TEKLYNX as it sets new standards and offers our customers a great deal of added value," states Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International.

Efficient, transparent, and intelligent AutoID solutions further optimize the barcode and RFID technology offered by TEKLYNX CODESOFT, simplify manufacturing processes, and facilitate control and quality management at a time where automation, speed, and control are at the highest demand.  

Uwe Grünwald, from OPAL Associates Holding AG, Management, emphasizes, "The partnership with TEKLYNX enables even more companies with an SAP ERP system to establish efficient and secure label printing throughout the entire supply chain. With CODESOFT and our label management solution in SAP we enable companies to label goods and deliveries correctly, always and everywhere. We are pleased to offer our customers such a professional label design tool as CODESOFT."

Manufacturing companies leveraging, or evaluating, an SAP ERP system can request a free consult to learn how better integrations can improve barcode label design, management, and printing control now and into the future.

About TEKLYNX International  

TEKLYNX helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. To learn more, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

About OPAL

OPAL is a leading company in the field of AutoID and SAP. As a service provider and system integrator, they support along the entire supply chain. From project consulting and support to software development for diverse needs, OPAL offers solutions that make logistics even stronger. To learn more, visit opal-holding.com.

