TEKLYNX International Launches 2021 Barcode Labeling Software Solutions Built for Better Connections Throughout the Global Supply Chain

AUCH, France, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode and RFID labeling software, today announced its 2021 launch of barcode label design, print automation, and label traceability and security solutions. Featuring a wide array of enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2021 solutions are built for better connections between people, processes, and businesses throughout the supply chain.

Enhanced features in TEKLYNX 2021 barcode label design solutions allow manufacturers to:

TEKLYNX print automation solution, SENTINEL 2021, and label traceability software, LABEL ARCHIVE 2021, feature new enhancements to:

"Barcodes are critical for a successful supply chain," states TEKLYNX International President Thierry Mauger. "The TEKLYNX 2021 barcode labeling solutions are designed to help companies of all sizes barcode better, with improved connections between systems, people, and businesses throughout the entire global supply chain."

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. More than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX barcode label design solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and compliant. To learn more about TEKLYNX, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.