Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 07:04
TEKLYNX International Launches Enterprise Label Management Solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0, Built to Establish Better Connections and Streamline Processes

29 settembre 2021 | 07.01
Enterprise-level labeling solution allows for more efficiency, faster printing processes, and better visibility within labeling environments

AUCH, France, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode and RFID labeling software solutions, today announced the launch of TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0. This enterprise label management software solution offers manufacturers of all sizes the ability to manage their labeling process across their entire enterprise from a single location.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL is built to increase operational productivity and can handle labeling of any complexity while integrating with ERP business systems. The TEKLYNX enterprise label management solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, maximizes labeling efficiencies, compliance, and control by offering a single, unified solution for label design, label security and traceability, print automation, and reporting.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0 is cloud-ready and offers exciting new features to help manufacturers establish better connections throughout their entire supply chain. These new features include:

TEKLYNX International President Thierry Mauger stated, "We're proud of the enhancements offered in TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0 because it represents the future of enterprise label management and supports our users in building better connections between systems, people, and organizations throughout the supply chain."

Learn more about the TEKLYNX 2021 enterprise label management solutions and how they can help you barcode better at teklynx.com.

About TEKLYNX International  TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

 

