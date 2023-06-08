Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 12:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:24 Imprese, Dominici (univ. Perugia): "Comunicazione è organizzazione e complessità"

12:23 Comunicazione, Di Mario (Adl Consulting): "Fondamentale in momenti di crisi"

12:21 Imprese, Rauso (Sogei): "Coerenza e competenza sono le parole magiche della comunicazione"

12:18 Digitale, arriva la Rete dei punti di facilitazione nazionale

11:57 Giulia Tramontano sorpresa alle spalle, coltellata alla gola per non farla urlare

11:40 Ascolti tv, con Fiorentina-West Ham Tv8 vince la prima serata

11:31 Tumori aggressivi, due nanoparticelle portano cura nella cellula: lo studio

11:13 Cuneo, grave incidente sul lavoro a Busca: morto operaio

11:11 WhatsApp, Meta introduce i Canali: come funzionano

11:09 Francia, attacco in un parco ad Annecy: 8 bambini feriti a coltellate

10:17 Roland Garros 2023, un’altra rimonta per Beatriz Haddad Maia che vola in semifinale

10:06 Rai, la presidente Soldi: "In nomine grave strappo a policy su parità genere"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tekna, Norway’s leading professional association for engineers and technologists, selects Agillic to improve their membership experience via personalised communication

08 giugno 2023 | 10.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With over 100,000 members, Tekna is Norway’s largest professional association for highly-educated STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) graduates and the largest union in Akademikerne, representing nearly 40% of its total membership.

As part of its dedication to providing members with opportunities for professional development and networking, and promoting the value of science and technology in society, Tekna selected Agillic for its advanced personalisation and automation capabilities. Agillic’s Gold Solution Partner Bas Kommunikasjon will work with Tekna on implementation.

Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform and flexible data model allow Tekna to create automated communication flows personalised for each individual according to where they are in their employment journey.

“At Tekna, we bring together professionals with high-level education in STEM subjects and offer them the best services, professional development, and career support. To achieve this, we need to be visible and fight for our members in social issues, while also providing the best legal services, insurance policies, and banking services across the country. Choosing Agillic as our new marketing automation tool was an easy decision. After evaluating several systems, Agillic stood out because it provides the personalisation and automation functionalities we need to communicate with our members and course customers. With Agillic, we can continue our work while also exploring new opportunities and developing our communication even further." — Helene Johnsen, Marketing Director, Tekna

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:"We are thrilled to have Tekna on board, especially when Norway is facing an increasing demand for professionals with high-level competency in technology and science. The business community is in dire need of such employees, and Tekna is at the forefront of educating and advocating for more people to join these fields. We are glad to support them in their mission, enabling them to deliver personalised and automated communication to their members and course participants and continue their vital work on important work-related issues.”

 

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services Agillic MarTech Marketing Automation Marketing personalisation Customer Experience Omnichannel Marketing association associazione its total membership membership
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli dopo intervento intestino
News to go
Ucraina, distruzione diga ha allagato area di oltre 600 km quadrati
News to go
Confesercenti, 400 euro al mese di spese in più nel 2023 per gli italiani
News to go
Covid, inchiesta Bergamo: archiviata posizione Conte e Speranza
News to go
Londra, Principe Harry testimonia a processo contro la stampa
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
News to go
Alimenti, in un anno sequestrate oltre 8mila tonnellate cibo irregolare
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza