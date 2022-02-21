Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:31
17:28 Covid oggi Campania, 2.320 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

17:10 Quarta dose, Gb verso richiamo per over 75 e immunodepressi dai 12 anni

17:02 Ucraina-Russia, video manipolati e fake news: la propaganda dei filo-russi

17:00 Lega A, venerdì assemblea per nuovo presidente, idea 'americana' è Bini Smaghi

16:56 L'Aive fa 40 anni, oltre 100 i soci amanti delle vecchie signore del mare

16:47 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.047 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

16:43 Covid oggi Fvg, 640 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

16:41 Pensioni marzo 2022, pagamento: calendario Poste e news

16:36 Covid oggi Italia, Berlusconi: "Tempo di allentare restrizioni"

16:26 Letta: "Con M5S rapporto politico che dura e durerà"

16:21 Pechino 2022, chiusi i primi Giochi invernali senza neve

16:19 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.217 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

comunicato stampa

TEKSAN DRAWS INTENSIVE ATTENTION, WITH ITS NEW MOBILE GENERATORS

21 febbraio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Teksan introduced its rental-mobile generator product family at Executive Hire Show

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide awareness towards sustainability and high costs are making the rental sector grow steadily. Colossal companies of the rental industry have been convening at the Executive Hire Show since 2007. Held in Coventry, United Kingdom, on February 9-10, 2022 this year, the event continued to resound in the sector. Teksan, the innovative firm of the uninterrupted energy industry, launched its rental-mobile generator product family at Executive Hire Show.

Executive Hire Show, one of the most important events that brings together all parties of the sector, was held at Coventry Building Society Arena on February 9-10, 2022. The event hosted companies and visitors from all over Europe and became determinant in setting new trends along with the initial introduction of rental solutions to firms.

Teksan, leading in the uninterrupted energy industry through its R&D investments, launched its rental-mobile generator product family at Executive Hire Show. When it comes to temporary energy needs, Teksan rental-mobile generators draws attention thanks to its ideal solutions.

Stating that the rental-mobile generator product family, which was completed last year and presented at Executive Hire Show, will fill an important gap, Eren Murat Emre, Teksan UK Country Director, said: "We introduced our rental-mobile generator product family, which we expect to attract intensive attention in the markets. We were very happy with the initial reactions to our product family, which meets the demands of all sectors, particularly through generator rental firms. The Teksan rental-mobile generator product family in the range of 45-660 kVA and at prime power enters the market with emission-free engines and Stage V/Tier 4F engine options suitable for Europe and the US. Following a long-term R&D process, we came up with our rental generator family to stand out in the global arena. Our designed cabin and strengthened chassis ensure durability and quietness. Furthermore, specially-designed connections provide ease of transport and use in all conditions. The compact product has been equipped with a three-way valve system that allows fuel filling from two different points without opening the cabin doors. Teksan rental product family fills an important gap in the global rental generator market and we expect it to gather great worldwide interest thanks to its numerous advantages like ease of transport and fuel savings."

Contact:  RIDVAN OKSUZ+90537 591 77 94ridvanoksuz@teksan.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750144/Teksan_Rental_GenSet.jpg

 

Vedi anche
Crisanti: "Non ho guadagnato nulla da pandemia" - Video
Incendio traghetto, spente le fiamme
Falsi invalidi a Varese, 7 indagati tra cui due medici
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Incontro Putin-Biden? Prematuro parlarne"
Covid e bambini, nuova circolare su cure a casa
Latina, 16 misure cautelari per corruzione e turbativa d'asta
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
Rivolta carcere Melfi, 29 ordinanze di custodia cautelare
Pechino 2022, giù il sipario e testimone a Milano-Cortina
Covid, positiva la regina Elisabetta: sintomi lievi
Covid, Mattarella: "Grazie a tutto il personale sanitario per spirito di sacrificio"
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
