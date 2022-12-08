Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year's ECCSA's Awards

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance takes the top spot in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards. The longest-running and most prominent awards programme in Europe announced this year's winners in front of more than 1,200 guests from 32 nations. Teleperformance was honoured with a total of 8 prizes for excellence in customer service.

Teleperformance soared to success after winning Gold for Best BPO Partnership (Large), and Best Approach to Diversity and Inclusion. Over the past 4 years, the CX giant has collected more than 30 ECCSA awards, demonstrating its consistency and cementing them as an undisputable leading business in Europe.

The Highly Commended award for Best Multilingual Customer Service also went to Teleperformance - the only organization to be recognized in this way in that category.

Customer experience companies in Europe are recognised for their excellent approaches to employee value, innovatioconsn, and commercial performance by the renowned ECCCSAs award organisation. Teleperformance's goal is to make customer interactions simpler, faster, and safer by combining the human touch with cutting-edge technology.

Agustin Grisanti, Group Chief Operating Officer (TP spokesperson), said: "I am delighted to learn that our team in Europe is receiving recognition from several businesses for our shared dedication to delivering exceptional service, strong concrete outcomes, and to our clients' and their consumers' needs. These reputable, independent awards demonstrate that we continue to set the bar high for the CEMEA market in terms of performance and excellent customer service."

