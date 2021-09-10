TEMSA showcased its 'Smart cities' vision at the IAA Munich

Drawing attention with its electric vehicle exports and tenders won recently, TEMSA provided shuttle service with Avenue Electron and MD9 electriCITY vehicles at the IAA Mobility 2021 Fair held in Munich, Germany. At the fair, TEMSA also exhibited the battery pack produced in Adana plant, and shared its smart cities vision with the participants.

ADANA, Turkey, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, a Sabancı Holding and the PPF Group company, continues increase its targets in the European market day by day. Exporting over 15 thousand vehicles developed with its own technology to 66 countries in the world, TEMSA exhibited its battery pack that it started to produce in-house, along with the Avenue Electron and MD9 electriCITY vehicles, at the IAA Mobility 2021 Fair held in Munich, one of the most significant organizations of the European automotive. While providing shuttle services at the fairground, TEMSA's Avenue Electron and MD9 electriCITY vehicles were highly appreciated by the participants.

We endeavor for a smarter future

Speaking at a press conference held at the fair, TEMSA CEO Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu underlined that the world automotive industry is now shaped around smart cities: "Smart cities are also the major driving force in the growth of the sector today. We position TEMSA as a company that pioneers developing technology and produces its smart products in smart factories. As TEMSA, we contribute to "smart mobility" solutions that will shape the future of the automotive industry with its product range. With our vision of a smart city that focuses on people; we are working for a much smarter, much cleaner future. I can confidently say, as TEMSA, we will be an important part of "smart cities" that will entirely alter the understanding of public transportation in the near future. This vision is present behind all the investments we have made recently and electric vehicles constitute the most important part of this vision. The products we showcase here today are the most vital reflection of this vision."

